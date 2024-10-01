  TOP STORIES WEEK   40
 

Chefs Betty Arouyan, at left, and Betty Dimitian demonstrate the kebebet preparation process (photo Aram Arkun)
Arts & CultureCommunity

Tekeyan Boston Chapter Demonstrates Khnkali and Kebebet Preparation

by
Aram Arkun
198
0

WATERTOWN — The Tekeyan Cultural Association Boston Chapter presented a cooking workshop on September 26 at the Baikar Building in Watertown on how to make kebebet and khnkali, both foods made of dough containing meat, but prepared differently by Middle Eastern and Eastern Armenians respectively. The demonstrations were led by two teams.

From left, TCA Boston Chapter Co-chair Dr. Aida Yavshayan observes as Maral Der Torossian and Co-chair Rita Balyozian, at right, prepare khnkali (photo Aram Arkun)

Betty Arouyan and Betty Dimitian demonstrated how to make the kebebet, while Boston Chapter Co-chair Rita Balyozian and Maral Der Torossian prepared the khnkali. Co-chair Dr. Aida Yavshayan also participated, as did other members of the chapter.

Audience members join the chefs at the demonstration table (photo Jeanine Shememian)

After the demonstrations participants were welcome to try their own hand at making these delicacies, after which the samples and others prepared in advance were eaten together with some other delicacies. This was the second in a series of cooking demonstrations coordinated by Co-chair Balyozian, The first was dedicated to gata/kata and a third is planned soon for another dessert or sweet item.

1 of 3
Behind the scenes working in the Baikar kitchen (photo Jeanine Shememian)
Preparation behind the scenes in the Baikar kitchen of khnkali (photo Jeanine Shememian)
Chefs and three chapter members with birthdays (in center) celebrate after the event (photo Aram Arkun)

For more information, follow the chapter’s Facebook page.

A successful creation of khnkali by Maral Hasserdjian (photo Jeanine Shememian)

