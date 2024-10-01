Tekeyan Boston Chapter Demonstrates Khnkali and Kebebet Preparation

WATERTOWN — The Tekeyan Cultural Association Boston Chapter presented a cooking workshop on September 26 at the Baikar Building in Watertown on how to make kebebet and khnkali, both foods made of dough containing meat, but prepared differently by Middle Eastern and Eastern Armenians respectively. The demonstrations were led by two teams.

Betty Arouyan and Betty Dimitian demonstrated how to make the kebebet, while Boston Chapter Co-chair Rita Balyozian and Maral Der Torossian prepared the khnkali. Co-chair Dr. Aida Yavshayan also participated, as did other members of the chapter.

After the demonstrations participants were welcome to try their own hand at making these delicacies, after which the samples and others prepared in advance were eaten together with some other delicacies. This was the second in a series of cooking demonstrations coordinated by Co-chair Balyozian, The first was dedicated to gata/kata and a third is planned soon for another dessert or sweet item.

1 of 3

For more information, follow the chapter’s Facebook page.