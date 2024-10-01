Parajanov 100: A Grand Celebration of Sergei Parajanov’s Legacy at Milan’s Bagatti Valsecchi Museum

MILAN, Italy — As part of Armenia’s state jubilee programs, the 100th anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Sergei Parajanov was commemorated in a two-day event at Milan’s prestigious Bagatti Valsecchi Museum. Organized by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of the Republic of Armenia, the event paid tribute to Parajanov’s lasting influence on global cinema and the arts.

Parajanov, known for his innovative visual style and cinematic genius, left an indelible mark on world cinema. His films, such as “Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors” and “The Color of Pomegranates,” continue to inspire with their poetic imagery and visionary narrative techniques. The event was recognized by UNESCO as part of their 2024-2025 Calendar of anniversaries of eminent personalities.

The event included curated screenings, in-depth discussions, a fashion catwalk, and an immersive experience celebrating Parajanov’s artistic contributions.

The celebration opened with the screening of Parajanov’s “Hakob Hovnatanyan” (1967), a poetic documentary exploring the work of the 19th-century Armenian painter, as well as the new “Triptych” (2024) video collage. The collage combines scenes from Parajanov’s short films “Kiev Frescoes,” “Hakob Hovnatanyan,” and “Arabesques on the Pirosmani Themes,” offering an evocative reflection on memory, culture, and art.

The screenings were accompanied by a lecture from Karen Avetisyan, Artistic Director of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival (GAIFF), who discussed Parajanov’s cinematic legacy and his influence on modern storytelling.