Guests viewing exhibits
Arts & CultureInternational

Parajanov 100: A Grand Celebration of Sergei Parajanov’s Legacy at Milan’s Bagatti Valsecchi Museum

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
MILAN, Italy — As part of Armenia’s state jubilee programs, the 100th anniversary of the legendary filmmaker Sergei Parajanov was commemorated in a two-day event at Milan’s prestigious Bagatti Valsecchi Museum. Organized by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports of the Republic of Armenia, the event paid tribute to Parajanov’s lasting influence on global cinema and the arts.

From left, Arevik Arakelyan (Artuyt), Silvia Ranzi (Arteria), Francesco Caputo (art curator)

Parajanov, known for his innovative visual style and cinematic genius, left an indelible mark on world cinema. His films, such as “Shadows of Forgotten Ancestors” and “The Color of Pomegranates,” continue to inspire with their poetic imagery and visionary narrative techniques. The event was recognized by UNESCO as part of their 2024-2025 Calendar of anniversaries of eminent personalities.

Guests viewing exhibits

The event included curated screenings, in-depth discussions, a fashion catwalk, and an immersive experience celebrating Parajanov’s artistic contributions.

The celebration opened with the screening of Parajanov’s “Hakob Hovnatanyan” (1967), a poetic documentary exploring the work of the 19th-century Armenian painter, as well as the new “Triptych” (2024) video collage. The collage combines scenes from Parajanov’s short films “Kiev Frescoes,” “Hakob Hovnatanyan,” and “Arabesques on the Pirosmani Themes,” offering an evocative reflection on memory, culture, and art.

Guests viewing a projection

The screenings were accompanied by a lecture from Karen Avetisyan, Artistic Director of the Golden Apricot International Film Festival (GAIFF), who discussed Parajanov’s cinematic legacy and his influence on modern storytelling.

Karen Avetisyan, Artistic Director of Golden Apricot International Film Festival

The grand finale of the event was an immersive show that brought Parajanov’s art and collages to life. Through cutting-edge projections and interactive elements, the audience was transported into the surreal and dreamlike world of Parajanov’s visual creations. The show provided a powerful conclusion to a celebration that fused art, film, fashion, and music.

Some of the exhibits

