His Holiness Pope Francis: Exemplary Pastor, True Spiritual Leader, and Good Friend of the Armenians

During my audience with him, where I was appointed by His Holiness the Catholicos to represent Armenian Church at the Holy See, I felt the depth of his pastoral care when he held my hand tightly and asked earnestly, “1s everything going well? Are you settled?” This gesture signified his dedication to building relationships and understanding the challenges faced by others.

Armenia’s distinction as the world’s first Christian nation prompted the visit of Pope Francis to Armenia and was a profoundly significant moment not only for the Armenian people but also for the global Christian community. His presence in Yerevan, particularly during the celebration held at the Square of Independence, radiated joy and hope, reinforcing the historical bond between the Vatican and Armenia. The Holy Father delivered a powerful message, referencing the esteemed figures of the Armenian Church, such as Catholicos Nerses the Graceful and the revered St. Gregory of Narek. By quoting St. Gregory of Narek as “the constitution of the Armenian people,” Pope Francis emphasized the role of faith and spirituality as a foundational element of Armenian identity. His assertion that “the entire world needs you” served as both a challenge and an encouragement for Armenians to share their rich heritage and deep-rooted faith with the global community.

Reflecting on this visit, I recall a particularly somber moment for our nation. The Armenians of Artsakh faced the heart-wrenching need to abandon their ancestral homeland, a situation laden with pain and uncertainty. At this time, I attended a Synod of the Catholic Church at the Vatican where Pope Francis expressed deep concern and empathy for the plight of the Armenian people. His compassionate response was not only to offer prayers but also to seek further connection by asking for the phone number of Karekin, the Catholicos. This gesture highlighted the Pope’s unyielding commitment to the Armenian cause and his desire to be a source of strength during our darkest hours.

The last encounter I had with Pope Francis was marked by both warmth and gravity, occurring merely days before his hospitalization. Welcoming me with a gentle smile and a kiss on my Panagia, the Pope exuded kindness even amidst his own struggles with health. As I sought his blessing, his quiet plea for prayers on his behalf resonated deeply within me. It revealed the humility and vulnerability of a leader who constantly bears the burdens of the world with grace.

In closing, we lift our prayers for His Holiness, beseeching the Lord to grant him the Crown of Righteousness in His kingdom. Holy Father, your example, your messages of peace, and your unwavering support for the Armenian people continue to inspire us. We pledge to heed your call and to extend the virtues of our Christian faith beyond our borders in order to fulfill the hope you so eloquently expressed in your ministry to us and to the world.

(Archbishop Khajag Barsamian is the Pontifical Legate in Western Europe and Representative of the Armenian Church to the Holy See.)