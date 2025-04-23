His Holiness Pope Francis: Exemplary Pastor, True Spiritual Leader, and Good Friend of the Armenians

By Archbishop Khajag Barsamian
The passing of His Holiness Pope Francis shortly after the joyful celebration of the resurrection of Christ was met with profound sorrow. On that Memorial Day, according to the calendar of the Armenian Church, thoughts turned to the inspiring words of St. Paul in his second letter to Timothy, where he reflects on the fight he has fought and the race he has finished. Pope Francis embodied this spirit, dedicating his life to his ministry until his final moments.
As a spiritual leader, Pope Francis was a steadfast presence, especially on significant occasions such as Easter Sunday. He greeted the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square with the heartfelt message of “Buona Pasqua,” wrapping them in his pastoral care.
The warmth of his personality and the sincerity of his concerns transcended borders; he had a genuine investment in the Armenian people, showcasing his affection in many personal interactions.
Having had the privilege of being in his presence on multiple occasions, I recall vividly how he would inquire warmly, “How are our Armenians?” His connection to Armenia was not just diplomatic; it was deeply personal. This bond was evident in his friendship with my classmate, Archbishop Kissag Mouradian, from their days together in Argentina. Moreover, the night before the centenary of the Armenian Genocide at St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis hosted a dinner honoring Catholicos Karekin and Catholicos Aram, emphasizing the importance of remembering the Genocide martyrs. With clarity and courage, he addressed the congregation on that pivotal morning, declaring the Armenian Genocide as “the first Genocide of the 20th century,” echoing the pain of a community that had suffered tremendously.
Humility was a hallmark of Pope Francis’s leadership. Despite occupying such a prestigious position, he chose to reside in the simpler quarters of Domus Marta, strolling down each morning to the self-service buffet breakfast alongside the staff and guests. This act of simplicity spoke volumes about his character, exemplifying Christ-like modesty and genuine servant leadership.