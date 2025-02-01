George Orwell on Today’s Armenia

The most common justification given (and often accepted by many) for this policy is national security — do not provoke the enemy, do not take the bait when the enemy tries to provoke you, do not proclaim any territorial claims from any of your neighbors, declare that you will not attempt to recover the over 200 sq. kms. of sovereign Armenian territory occupied by Azerbaijan by military force, do not demand the release of your prisoners in Baku nor put the issue of their release on any negotiating agenda, do not talk about the right of Artsakh’s population to return to their homes, deny the existence of a historic Western Armenia, even discard Mount Ararat from the national emblem lest it be misconstrued as a territorial demand from Turkey.

Given the current balance of military power in the region, some of these policies, such as not provoking a premature unequal war, are wise. Armenia is surrounded by aggressive and hostile neighbors, who are now more than ever used to conducting military aggression with impunity. Avoiding war is also politically prudent because it is popular within a war-fatigued, demoralized and depoliticized public.

But much more is being conceded under the banner of national security than is necessary to avoid provoking another war. These concessions have disastrous immediate and long-term implications for both the population of Armenia and the Armenian nation at large. Questioning the Genocide cannot possibly be a national security tool. Granted, the Republic of Armenia does not have the power today to exact a recognition of the Genocide from Turkey, nor was the meeting with the Swiss Armenian community the place to make such a demand. But, listening to the entire video of the event, it is clear that there was no reason to even bring up the subject in the first place. It was brought up because it afforded an opportunity to question the validity of the Genocide.

Abandoning Armenian citizens held in Baku jails also cannot be part of a national security strategy; quite the contrary, it further emboldens the enemy and confirms that its illegal actions will continue to go unpunished. Declaring that Armenia has no territorial claims from its neighbors is one thing, equating the historical reality of a “Western Armenia” with Aliyev’s fallacy of “Western Azerbaijan” an entirely different thing. A millennia-old national symbol is not a territorial claim. Removing the word “national” from various national cultural institutions, such as the National Library and the National Opera, has nothing to do with avoiding war.

The national security argument simply does not hold water. We are in an Orwellian world of downgrading our past, national identity and history, with the aim of lowering national aspirations to a level where a sanitized and degraded future would seem normal and become acceptable.

One of the most profound and dangerous implications (in fact, aims) of this policy is to drive a wedge between the nation and the state. Official Yerevan makes no qualms about the separation of the two. The public pronouncements, both in Zurich and in other interviews, are very clear: The Armenian Motherland is only the [current] state; The Armenian people/population (ժողովուրդ) are the citizens of Armenia. The Armenian nation is all ethnic Armenians who are not citizens of the Republic of Armenia, and the state has nothing to do with them. National history and aspirations are not the history and aspirations of the Republic of Armenia. Armenian history is irrelevant to the history of Armenia. In short, the Republic of Armenia is just a state, not a nation-state.

Aside from not advancing national security, these policies cannot in any way be considered to be part of an Armenian political agenda, whether at the national level or the state level. The Lemkin Institute issued a detailed statement on January 30 calling the prime minister’s pronouncement a further echo of “Turkish denialist narratives.” Aside from denial of the Genocide, sterilizing the Armenian state from its national and historical content has been on the Turkish regional political agenda since the First Republic and continues today.

As I have argued elsewhere, the Armenian people do not need just a state; they need a nation-state. Most of the current citizens of Armenia and members of the diaspora have much better options than the Republic of Armenia if all it had to offer was a non-national state where they could live in peace and earn a living. If the Armenian state decides to rid itself of its national content, it will no longer have anything to offer to the Armenian population either in Armenia or in the rest of the world. In this sense, abandoning the nation is the first step toward the demise of the state itself, even if somehow it managed to secure its physical borders.

By the same token, the Republic of Armenia cannot be defended without the resources of the entire nation that gave birth to it. This should be obvious to anyone who takes a careful look at the map and the Armenian nation’s history. National interests and state interests are not mutually exclusive. Quite the contrary; one cannot be served without serving the other.

Even though today’s government outright rejects that obvious premise, it has become abundantly clear that it is unproductive to keep arguing the point. At the cost of being somewhat repetitive, I will paraphrase some of the arguments I made in another article on the Armenian diaspora. The “nation,” in its broadest sense, encompassing elements and resources of the Armenian nation both in Armenia and around the globe, must reorganize itself to pursue both national and state interests in a parallel universe to that of the government in Yerevan. This would not be a competitive effort, even though it would require going around some of the policies and pronouncements of official Yerevan. It would be a complementary effort, because the nation can no longer rely on the state to defend its own state interests, let alone those of the broader nation, and because the Armenian nation is a legitimate stakeholder in the Armenian state, whether today’s government admits it or not.

Reorganizing the nation without the direct participation and collaboration of the state is a very tall order indeed, especially when many continue to harbor unfounded hopes that relying on the state will eventually achieve the same result. It requires uncharacteristic cooperation and a dispassionate national vision. The traditional diaspora structures are not equipped to handle this task. A new initiative must emerge which includes and incorporates the traditional structures but goes beyond them with a pragmatic vision and an equally pragmatic action plan, whereby the resources of the global Armenian nation are harnessed to a clear, unified goal.

The goals of such an initiative would be 1) to enhance the economic development and security infrastructure of Armenia; 2) to establish global political leverage on par with the challenges of the Armenian state; 3) to ensure that Armenia develops and prospers as a nation-state, in the most comprehensive sense of the word. Pursuing these objectives entails several interrelated activities, which the state alone either cannot or is unwilling to accomplish, but the nation can. These include (revisiting the concluding thoughts from here):

— Restore and reinforce a sense of national identity and common history, by reviving and invigorating the Armenian educational institutions throughout the world, where ideally a “common” national Armenian education is imparted, in addition to a competitive modern education.

— Have a seat at the table of global economic interests by creating an effective and globally connected Armenian business network.

— Have a say in shaping the policy-making mindset around the world by cultivating entrenched professional and diplomatic relations with key international NGOs and think tanks.

— Keep up with and have a presence in the technological and AI developments around the world.

— Project the soft power of Armenian history and culture worldwide, by launching a professional and consistent information campaign.

— In order to facilitate the above, establish an elaborate global information gathering and analyzing system, covering both Armenian communities and non-Armenian entities that impact Armenia.

Ideally, it should be the state that assumes responsibility of coordinating an effort of this magnitude, acting as the magnet to draw all the resources of the nation and harnessing them to a common vision. But all four governments of the Third Republic have proved to be incapable of that task, with the current one refuting even the premise of such a mission, let alone accepting the responsibility for it.

Daunting as the task outlined above may seem in light of present realities, the Armenian nation has all the necessary resources, capabilities and global reach to accomplish it. It remains to muster the political will, the vision and the organizational acumen to initiate the effort.

(Vahan Zanoyan is a global energy and security specialist. Over a span of 35 years, he has advised 15 different governments on economic development policy, energy sector strategy, national security, and global competitiveness. He has also served as a consultant to numerous international and national oil companies, banks, and other public and private organizations.)