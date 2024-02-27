By Vahan Zanoyan
“When the gods wish to punish us, they answer our prayers.”
—Oscar Wilde
The cataclysmic events of the past four years have transformed the fate and prospects of both the Armenian nation and the Armenian state. The state is too weak to tackle national challenges that transcend the affairs of the republic. The Diaspora must reorganize and relaunch itself in full force and, through uncharacteristic coordination and collaboration, and a dispassionate national vision, assume the guardianship of the nation globally.
When Armenia declared its independence in 1991, a huge sigh of relief reverberated throughout the Armenian world. Part of it was obviously an expression of elation for the end of Soviet rule and finally, after 71 years, the reestablishment of an independent, sovereign Armenian state. But an important part was also due to the relaxation of the heavy burden of responsibility that the Diaspora institutions and families had carried to keep the Armenian culture, language, history, and national heritage alive. Even the campaigns for Genocide recognition, which was another critical mission of the Diaspora worldwide, would have rung hollow if Armenians assimilated and no longer cared about national causes. Political parties as well as significant non-political organizations took it upon themselves to keep, protect and pass on to the next generation the historic legacy of the Armenian nation, in its broadest sense. Substantial investments in time and scarce economic resources were made to build and fund schools, scholarships, churches, cultural and sports clubs, theaters and publishing houses.