Major Ethiopian Exhibit Comes to Massachusetts Including Armenian Artifacts

The same curatorial approach is taken with other cultures interacting with Ethiopians. For example, there are comparisons of Italian and Ethiopian artists dealing with the theme of Madonna and child. What is unusual perhaps for a major exhibition is to see Armenian art included as a significant influence.

There are Armenian materials in other sections of the exhibit as well. In one area, three Ethiopian 19th or 20th century scrolls devoted to healing and divine protection are placed next to an Armenian 18th century prayer scroll or hmayil. An Armenian Gospel book from about 1675-1725, loaned from New York’s Morgan Library and Museum, has a leather binding with its front adorned with a headpiece ornament and various amulets.

As an aside, it should be noted that although the historical information and descriptions of the Armenian items displayed are all accurate, the geographical designations used might be a bit confusing to a casual viewer. For example, the title of the 13th century Gospel book (mentioned above) states “Artist in Armenia,” though the description that follows says “An Armenian manuscript produced in Cilicia, Türkiye (Turkey)…”, while right next to it is the 14th century Gospel book captioned “Petros, Active in Türkiye (Turkey).” The text of the latter description then states that Petros worked near Lake Van in present-day eastern Turkey. Of course a careful reader will understand that it is the modern state of Turkey which controls these territories now, but that they used to be Armenian populated and until the latter part of the14th century in Cilicia’s case, Armenian controlled.

In the part of the exhibition dealing with modern works, there is one oil painting on canvas by Alexander “Skunder” Boghossian, born in Addis Ababa of an Armenian father and Ethiopian mother. Called “The End of the Beginning,” it was painted in 1972-73 after he emigrated to Washington, D. C., where at Howard University he taught Black artists from 1972 to 2001. The painting, loaned by the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of African Art, is said to represent the political struggles of the 1970s in Ethiopia that led to the creation of the modern Ethiopian diaspora.

It should be mentioned that there are slight differences both in the layout and the works shown in the three different sites of the exhibition, with the PEM version including more contemporary artwork. According to Lydia Peabody, there are 34 PEM items exhibited in Salem out of 214 in all. Unfortunately, the famous Toros Roslin illuminated Gospel of 1262 held by the Walters could not travel to PEM or Toledo.

Two of the Armenian artifacts at the PEM (the hmayil mentioned above along with a leaf from a 14th-15th century Gospel book) are loans from the Melikian Collection, belonging to James and Ana Melikian. They were present during the opening together with their daughter and kindly provided additional information about their items to the Mirror-Spectator.

The Melikians, prolific collectors, also loaned the exhibition an Ethiopian iron hand cross dating from about 1450, an 18th century Coptic Arabic book of prayer, two Qurans, a book of eulogies and prayers to the Prophet Muhammad and an 18th century manuscript of homilies.

Ethiopia at the Crossroads presents much for Armenians in particular to ponder. Ethiopia like Armenia has been at a crossroads of civilizations and has both benefited and suffered from its geography and interactions with others. Religion and modern nationalism have been both boon and bane. Ethiopia is in turmoil today. There is an Ethiopian diaspora which attempts to make sense of its heritage as well as the new environments in which its members must live.

According to Lydia Peabody, the Walters exhibition had 19,208 visitors over a 12 week period, and was its most attended exhibition since the Covid period. PEM expects to see tens of thousands visit, she said, while the Toledo museum probably will have the largest audience. It is a much larger institution with higher visitation.

This extensive exhibition warrants more than one visit, but if that is not possible, one can read the accompanying eponymous exhibition catalogue edited by Christine Sciacca and published by Yale University Press, which contains hundreds of illustrations and detailed essays, including one on Ethiopian-Armenian relations.