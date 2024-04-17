California Armenian Legislative Caucus Announces New Members Assemblymembers Gail Pellerin and Tri Ta

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation is pleased to announce new members Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz) and Assemblymember Tri Ta (R-Westminster).

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation includes: Senator Bob Archuleta, Senator Brian Dahle, Senator María Elena Durazo, Senator Anthony Portantino, Senator Susan Rubio, Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblymember Lisa Calderon, Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo, Assemblymember Megan Dahle, Assemblymember Mike Fong, Assemblymember Vince Fong, Assemblymember Laura Friedman, Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, Assemblymember Mike Gipson, Assemblymember Eloise Gómez Reyes, Assemblymember Chris Holden, Assemblymember Tom Lackey, Assemblymember Gail Pellerin, Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris, Assemblymember Luz Rivas, Assemblymember Blanca Rubio, Assemblymember Miguel Santiago, Assemblymember Tri Ta, Assemblymember Jim Wood, Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur, and Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (Ret.).

Assemblymember Gail Pellerin (D-Santa Cruz) stated: “I had the privilege of observing elections in Artsakh twice, and I am devastated by the Azerbaijani offensive that took over the territory in 2023. During my time in Artsakh and Armenia, I gained an admiration for the Armenian people. I am proud to be a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation and continue to highlight the strength of the Armenian people.”

Assemblymember Tri Ta (R-Westminster) declared, “I am so honored to stand with my colleagues across California as a member of the Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. California has been enriched by the contributions of Armenian Americans and I look forward to representing them in Sacramento through this caucus. Armenia and California have a shared history promoting freedom and human rights, issues that are very close to me as an immigrant myself.”

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Caucus encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, governmental, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Caucus strives to ensure that California Armenian American’s voices are heard and given a platform.