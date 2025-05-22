Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church ‘Honoring Our Nonagenarian Members’

A special note: Alice Vartanian, a beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, is the mother of Christine Vartanian Datian, a longtime contributor to the Armenian Mirror-Spectator. In May, Alice celebrated her 96th birthday in Fresno with her family and friends. Alice is a native of Lowell, MA, and the daughter of the late Levon and Peppy Sarkisian of Adana, Turkey.

FRESNO — “The theme for the Holy Trinity Armenian Apostolic Church Ladies’ Guild February luncheon was ‘Honoring Our Nonagenarian Members.’ It was a special gathering to honor our beloved members who are 90 years old or older,” said Sophia Mekhitarian, chair lady of the event.

“Upon doing some research, we discovered we have 12 current members who have reached 90-plus years, also known as nonagenarians. It seemed fitting to invite these ladies and their families to our luncheon to celebrate their outstanding contributions to our church, and to thank them for their legacy that is being carried on by the next generations.”

“Families submitted short biographies and photographs of the honored guests and a keepsake program booklet was created. As the honorees arrived, each received beautiful corsages. After a social hour of California wines and delicious mezze, 94 attendees were welcomed by chairwoman Janet Williams. The Very Rev. Ashod Khachadourian led the group in a prayer and extended his congratulations to each of the honorees. Vocalist Hratch Gaydzagian serenaded the audience during the lunch served by our youngest members.”

“Following the lunch, chair lady Sophia spoke of the importance of this special acknowledgment and gave each honoree an opportunity to say a few words of wisdom and advice. The afternoon concluded with the serving of a congratulatory cake and more socializing. It was an unforgettable event for all, and we were honored to be a part of this exclusive celebration, a first of its kind.”

“The luncheon committee thanks our dedicated staff, volunteer photographer Alain Ekmalian, and all Guild members not on the committee, as well as the children and grandchildren of the honorees for their help and cooperation in making this a successful and memorable event,” added Williams.