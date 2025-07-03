Rooted in Resilience: Armenia Tree Project Plants Its 9-Millionth Tree

WOBURN, Mass. — Thirty years ago, a vision took root in Armenia to reforest a scarred, post-Soviet landscape and rebuild a greener, stronger nation. That vision now stands tall, quite literally, with nine million trees planted across the country by Armenia Tree Project (ATP). This May, that milestone came to life at the site of ATP’s first nursery in Karin, where community members, dignitaries, and ATP staff gathered to plant the nine-millionth tree: not just a symbol of ecological success, but one of national healing, perseverance, and hope.

From Scarcity to Stewardship

When ATP was founded in 1994 by Carolyn Mugar, Armenia was in crisis. The collapse of the Soviet Union, an energy blockade, and war had devastated the country’s forests. Trees were cut for fuel and survival, leaving behind barren hills and eroded soil. But what began as a grassroots reforestation effort has become one of Armenia’s most powerful environmental and humanitarian success stories.

Under the leadership of Executive Director Jeanmarie Papelian, ATP has expanded its reach exponentially. Now celebrating her 10th year with the organization, Jeanmarie has overseen programs that plant over 1 million trees annually, while also deepening ATP’s roots in community development, refugee support, and environmental education.

A Tour Through Change

The 9 millionth tree planting celebration was more than a ceremonial event, it was a journey through the heart of ATP’s mission. Participants traveled from Yerevan to the scenic Lori region, stopping at four ATP nurseries that reflect the diversity and depth of the organization’s work.