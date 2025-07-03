  TOP STORIES WEEK   27
 

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym (photo LinkedIn)
Washington Congressional Intern Tarpinian-Jachym Killed in Shooting

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
WASHINGTON (Boston.com) — A rising senior at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, who was in Washington, D.C. for a congressional internship, was killed in a shooting in the nation’s capital on Tuesday, July 1, authorities announced.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, of Granby, Massachusetts died Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police responded around 10:28 p.m. on Monday to the sound of gunshots on the 1200 block of 7th Street, the department said. At the scene, the officers found Tarpinian-Jachym, an adult woman, and a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Tarpinian-Jachym was unconscious, police said, and all three were taken to area hospitals.

Tarpinian-Jachym died Tuesday from his injuries, according to police.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates Tarpinian-Jachym was not the intended target of the shooting.

“Multiple suspects exited a vehicle at the intersection of 7th and M Street, Northwest and began firing at a group,” police said.

The vehicle in question has been recovered by investigators, police said.

Tarpinian-Jachym, who was majoring in finance with a minor in political science, was interning for Rep. Ron Estes of Kansas, the congressman’s office said in a statement. He joined the D.C. office of the Republican congressman in June.

“I will remember his kind heart and how he always greeted anyone who entered our office with a cheerful smile,” Estes said in a statement. “We are grateful to Eric for his service to Kansas’ 4th District and the country. Please join Susan and me in praying for his family and respecting their privacy during this heartbreaking time.”

Massachusetts Congressman Richard Neal, whose district includes Granby, said in a statement he was “heartbroken” to learn of Tarpinian-Jachym’s death.

Tarpinian-Jachym, a graduate of Pope Francis Preparatory School, was pursuing his “passion for public service” with his internship, the Democrat said.

“As a lecturer at UMass, I know firsthand the caliber of students who walk through those doors,” Neal said. “Eric embodied what it means to be part of a community committed to learning, growth, and civic engagement.

“Any parent will tell you there is no greater pain than the pain of losing a child,” he added. “As a father, my thoughts and prayers are with Eric’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

A statement from a UMass Amherst spokesperson said the school had learned of “a student’s death in Washington, D.C. and is in communication with the student’s family” but did not reference Tarpinian-Jachym by name.

“We extend our deepest condolences to all who knew him and will be communicating with the campus shortly to offer support,” the statement read.

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

(Dialynn Dwyer is a reporter and editor at Boston.com, covering breaking and local news across Boston and New England.)

