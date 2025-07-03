Washington Congressional Intern Tarpinian-Jachym Killed in Shooting

WASHINGTON (Boston.com) — A rising senior at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, who was in Washington, D.C. for a congressional internship, was killed in a shooting in the nation’s capital on Tuesday, July 1, authorities announced.

Eric Tarpinian-Jachym, 21, of Granby, Massachusetts died Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police responded around 10:28 p.m. on Monday to the sound of gunshots on the 1200 block of 7th Street, the department said. At the scene, the officers found Tarpinian-Jachym, an adult woman, and a 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Tarpinian-Jachym was unconscious, police said, and all three were taken to area hospitals.

Tarpinian-Jachym died Tuesday from his injuries, according to police.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates Tarpinian-Jachym was not the intended target of the shooting.

“Multiple suspects exited a vehicle at the intersection of 7th and M Street, Northwest and began firing at a group,” police said.