Pashinyan Threatens Force Against Armenian Church Head

By Robert Zargarian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, June 26, threatened to forcibly remove Catholicos Karekin II from his Echmiadzin headquarters if the supreme head of the Armenian Apostolic Church continues to ignore his demands to resign.

Pashinyan stepped up his nearly monthlong campaign against Karekin and other senior clerics after the church expressed “deep concern” over Wednesday’s arrests of Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan and 14 of his supporters accused of plotting to seize power through “terrorist acts.”

Galstanyan, who led last year massive antigovernment demonstrations in Yerevan, denies the accusations. Armenia’s leading opposition groups have likewise described the case as politically motivated, dismissing Pashinyan’s claims that security services have foiled a coup attempt.

The church’s Supreme Spiritual Council cast doubt on the credibility of the coup allegations in a statement issued late on Wednesday following an emergency meeting chaired by Karekin.

“Public trust in the legal process is undermined by the fact that from the outset the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia and various representatives of the ruling party have sought – through public statements with evident political intent – to direct the actions of law-enforcement authorities,” read the statement.