Sacred Heart Armenian Catholic Church Hosts 2025 Eparchial Conference

GARRISON, N.Y. — From June 27 to July 1, the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg in the United States and Canada gathered in faith, joy, and unity for its annual Eparchial Conference. This year’s gathering began with the much-anticipated Annual Youth Retreat, held at the peaceful and scenic Graymoor Spiritual Life Center in Garrison, New York, and concluded with a powerful and spirit-filled conference hosted by Sacred Heart Armenian Catholic Church in Little Falls, New Jersey.

A Spiritual Start: The Youth Retreat

The retreat, running from June 27–29, welcomed youth from across the Eparchy—including Boston, Toronto, Montreal, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles — offering three days of reflection, learning, and joyful fellowship. Participants were blessed by the presence and wisdom of two extraordinary keynote speakers.

Dr. Cara Aghajanian, whose impactful talk focused on “Discipline in One’s Life,” drew on her medical and spiritual experience to challenge youth to strengthen their character and habits through faith.

Simone Rizkallah, a dedicated Catholic educator and speaker, delivered two engaging presentations: “Moral Compass: Applying Catholic Teaching to Today’s Most Pressing Issues” and “What It Means to Be a Christian: Witness to Hope.” Her sessions ignited meaningful discussions among the young faithful.

Daily Holy Masses, Eucharistic Adoration, and Confession were celebrated and offered, deepening the retreat’s spiritual essence. Alongside prayer and formation, joyful activities like the Water Balloon Fest and a heart-warming Campfire Night brought laughter and friendship to life.