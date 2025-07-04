  TOP STORIES WEEK   27
 

Group picture at the retreat
Sacred Heart Armenian Catholic Church Hosts 2025 Eparchial Conference

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
GARRISON, N.Y. — From June 27 to July 1, the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg in the United States and Canada gathered in faith, joy, and unity for its annual Eparchial Conference. This year’s gathering began with the much-anticipated Annual Youth Retreat, held at the peaceful and scenic Graymoor Spiritual Life Center in Garrison, New York, and concluded with a powerful and spirit-filled conference hosted by Sacred Heart Armenian Catholic Church in Little Falls, New Jersey.

At night at the campfire

A Spiritual Start: The Youth Retreat

The retreat, running from June 27–29, welcomed youth from across the Eparchy—including Boston, Toronto, Montreal, New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles — offering three days of reflection, learning, and joyful fellowship. Participants were blessed by the presence and wisdom of two extraordinary keynote speakers.

Dr. Cara Aghajanian

Dr. Cara Aghajanian, whose impactful talk focused on “Discipline in One’s Life,” drew on her medical and spiritual experience to challenge youth to strengthen their character and habits through faith.

Simone Rizkallah

Simone Rizkallah, a dedicated Catholic educator and speaker, delivered two engaging presentations: “Moral Compass: Applying Catholic Teaching to Today’s Most Pressing Issues” and “What It Means to Be a Christian: Witness to Hope.” Her sessions ignited meaningful discussions among the young faithful.

Daily Holy Masses, Eucharistic Adoration, and Confession were celebrated and offered, deepening the retreat’s spiritual essence. Alongside prayer and formation, joyful activities like the Water Balloon Fest and a heart-warming Campfire Night brought laughter and friendship to life.

The Conference Begins

On Sunday, June 29, the Eparchial Conference officially commenced with a majestic opening Mass at Sacred Heart Armenian Catholic Church in Little Falls, presided over by Bishop of the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg Mikael Mouradian.

Mass at Sacred Heart Armenian Catholic Church in Little Falls

Celebrating with him were Fr. Ghazar Bedrossian (Boston), Fr. Andon Noradoungian and Fr. Richard Shackil (New Jersey), Fr. Asadur Minasian (Philadelphia), Fr. Haig Chahinian (Toronto), and Fr. Ignatius Abassian (Los Angeles).

Bishop of the Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg Mikael Mouradian

The sacred liturgy was a moment of profound grace, where families, youth, and clergy joined in vibrant Armenian Catholic worship, reflecting the beauty and unity of the Universal Church.

Fellowship and Formation Continue

On June 30, the youth spent the day enjoying the sunshine and waves at the Jersey Shore — a joyful and relaxing moment in the heart of summer. It was a time of community building, laughter, and shared memories that will last a lifetime.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The following day, July 1, the conference resumed with a captivating historical and spiritual presentation by Dr. Aghajanian, who spoke movingly about her cousin, the Servant of God Cardinal Gregory Peter XV Agagianian — one of the most distinguished Armenian Catholic figures of the 20th century. Her testimony stirred hearts and reminded all present of the legacy of holiness that belongs to our Armenian Catholic heritage.

Looking Ahead and Giving Thanks

During the closing ceremony, Bishop Mikael Mouradian joyfully announced that next year’s 2026 Eparchial Youth Retreat and Conference will be hosted by Armenian Catholic Youth Group (ACYG)-Boston and Holy Cross Armenian Catholic Church in New England, from June 26 to July 1, 2026.

Dinner dance at Macaluso’s Restaurant with the youth and their families

The conference came to a beautiful close with a joyful dinner dance at Macaluso’s Restaurant, where music, laughter, and heartfelt gratitude filled the air. The youth of ACYG-Eparchy, full of spirit and love, shared closing words of thanks with deep warmth and kindness, expressing their joy for the fellowship they experienced and their excitement to host next year’s gathering.

