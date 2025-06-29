The Deportation Theater of the Absurd

By Ardy (Ardashes) Kassakhian

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

GLENDALE, Calif. — By all appearances, LA County is once again hosting that peculiar brand of political theater that has come to define our nation’s governing bodies. In the city that gave birth to the film industry and reality TV, federal immigration agents are playing the lead role in a tragicomic production titled: “We’re Just Doing Our Jobs.” ICE (Immigrations and Customs Enforcement) raids have returned—not with nuance or necessity — but with the fanfare of a 3 a.m. door knock and all the empathy of classic bureaucratic indifference.

It is said that the moral arc of the universe bends toward justice. Apparently, ICE missed that memo, or perhaps it was confiscated during a “routine operation.” Their recent raids in LA County — cloaked in the language of national security — reveal less about threats to our borders and more about the hollowness of policies untethered from empathy or common sense. I’ve now lived in California long enough to have witnessed various waves of anti-immigrant rhetoric aimed at dividing this state against itself. Every time we’re made to believe that “illegals” are ruining our state. Yet, despite this broken record refrain, California is economically more prosperous than the 49 other states in America.

No rational person believes our nation’s borders should work like a sieve just as no rational person believes that someone who has risked life and limb to come to the United States to follow our laws, live and work with the hope of one day becoming a US citizen, should be persecuted. But that is exactly what is happening as tens of thousands of people are living in abject fear of being rounded up and locked away until such time that they are deported to who-knows-where.

This is not law enforcement. It’s performance art in jackboots — targeting working families, lawful residents with minor infractions, and those whose only crime was believing America’s promise. Raiding homes in immigrant neighborhoods does not make us safer; it makes us smaller. We may claim to be a nation of laws, but we are also—perhaps more nobly — a nation of ideals. And ideals don’t chase farmworkers in the fields or raid homes in the dead of night, arresting parents and leaving children sobbing and terrified.