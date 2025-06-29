  TOP STORIES WEEK   27
 

Glendale Councilmember Ardashes “Ardy” Kassakhian (photo Aram Arkun)
Community

The Deportation Theater of the Absurd

By Ardy (Ardashes) Kassakhian 

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

GLENDALE, Calif. — By all appearances, LA County is once again hosting that peculiar brand of political theater that has come to define our nation’s governing bodies.  In the city that gave birth to the film industry and reality TV, federal immigration agents are playing the lead role in a tragicomic production titled: “We’re Just Doing Our Jobs.” ICE (Immigrations and Customs Enforcement) raids have returned—not with nuance or necessity — but with the fanfare of a 3 a.m. door knock and all the empathy of classic bureaucratic indifference.

It is said that the moral arc of the universe bends toward justice. Apparently, ICE missed that memo, or perhaps it was confiscated during a “routine operation.” Their recent raids in LA County — cloaked in the language of national security — reveal less about threats to our borders and more about the hollowness of policies untethered from empathy or common sense.  I’ve now lived in California long enough to have witnessed various waves of anti-immigrant rhetoric aimed at dividing this state against itself.  Every time we’re made to believe that “illegals” are ruining our state.  Yet, despite this broken record refrain, California is economically more prosperous than the 49 other states in America.

No rational person believes our nation’s borders should work like a sieve just as no rational person believes that someone who has risked life and limb to come to the United States to follow our laws, live and work with the hope of one day becoming a US citizen, should be persecuted.  But that is exactly what is happening as tens of thousands of people are living in abject fear of being rounded up and locked away until such time that they are deported to who-knows-where.

This is not law enforcement. It’s performance art in jackboots — targeting working families, lawful residents with minor infractions, and those whose only crime was believing America’s promise. Raiding homes in immigrant neighborhoods does not make us safer; it makes us smaller. We may claim to be a nation of laws, but we are also—perhaps more nobly — a nation of ideals. And ideals don’t chase farmworkers in the fields or raid homes in the dead of night, arresting parents and leaving children sobbing and terrified.

To those who shrug and say, “They broke the law,” I suggest they revisit the purpose of law in a republic that also prides itself on due process, proportionality, and, dare I say, decency. True law steers a society towards prosperity and security — it does not batter it into submission.

Likewise, violent protests in response to these raids — smashing windows, lighting cars on fire and destroying property, or assaulting officers — do nothing to advance justice and everything to erode credibility. Such actions betray the very ideals protesters claim to defend. How is looting the business that another immigrant built up with the sweat of their own brow advancing the cause of immigration reform or justice? And ironically, both agents and agitators wear masks.  No one should hide behind masks — literal or figurative — if what they are doing is just and honorable. Moral clarity cannot be obscured by darkness or disguise.

A few years ago, I revisited a novel penned by one of my favorite writers and a native son of our great state — John Steinbeck — who chronicled the migrant experience during an earlier, dust-choked chapter of the American history. In his seminal work, The Grapes of Wrath, he captured the chaos of Dust Bowl during the 1930s, chronicling the struggle of working folks: families from Oklahoma, Texas, and Kansas — Americans all — fleeing drought and despair, seeking a better future for their children, only to be greeted in California with police lines, barbed wire, and violence. Steinbeck showed how fear turns neighbors into pariahs and hardship into a pretext for cruelty.  A haunting episode of cruelty unravelling before our eyes in the form of yet another Hollywood reboot.

The famous folk singer Woody Guthrie sang the same warning in 1940, leveling his guitar like a moral compass against the immorality of excess and greed in our Golden State: “California is a Garden of Eden, A paradise to live in or see; But believe it or not, you won’t find it so hot If you ain’t got the do re mi.”

Then, as now, the promise of Eden collided with the price of admission. We have merely swapped “Okies” for Hondurans, Guatemalans, and Mexicans, Hoovervilles for detention centers, and shotgun-wielding gatekeepers for federally badged agents. What endures is the reflex to brand newcomers as economic threats, strains on public coffers, or cultural contagions. Human beings — then and now — are reduced to ledger entries rather than embraced as fellow travelers seeking dignity.

The accents change; the scapegoating stays the same. The question before us, unchanged since Steinbeck’s and Guthrie’s day, is not whether migrants will come — they always do — but whether we, in our supposed wisdom, will remember who we once were and choose empathy over expediency.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The ICE raids in LA County are not just misguided policy; they are a betrayal of the very values we claim to cherish. If this is what America looks like in the mirror, perhaps it’s time to ask whether the “home of the brave” still welcomes the brave who seek a home.

(Ardashes “Ardy” Kassakhian is a councilmember @ City of Glendale, CA, former mayor,  adjunct instructor of Political Science, and a government and public relations expert and strategic communications and community relations consultant.)

