California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Announces Scholarship Winners

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation announced the winners of the 2024 California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Scholarship. California high school students (Grades 9-12) were invited to participate in an essay and visual arts contest.
For the Annual Essay Contest, students were asked to write a memo with the prompt: In 2022 and 2023, the Azerbaijan government launched a blockade of the Republic of Artstakh which displaced over 100,000 indigenous Armenians. How would you address the resulting humanitarian and refugee crisis? First Prize ($1,000) went to Diego Gamboa Martinez attending Independence High School in Bakersfield, California. Second Prize ($750) went to Lilit Tadevosyan attending La Cañada High School in La Cañada. Third Prize ($500) went to Sylvia Balyan, attending Ulysses S. Grant High School in Van Nuys.
For the Visual Arts Scholarship, this year students were asked to submit artwork to be showcased on the cover of a news magazine which illustrates the individual and global community impacts of the evolving humanitarian and refugee crisis caused by the Azerbaijani blockade of the Republic of Artsakh. First Prize ($1,000) was won by Xin Lu, attending Claremont High School in Claremont; Second Prize ($750) by Aleen Kojikian, attending California School of the Arts, San Gabriel Valley in Duarte; and Third Prize ($500) by Ile Joy Cheng, attending Claremont High School in Claremont.
Armenian Legislative Caucus members made the following comments.
“Congratulations to Sylvia Balyan of North Hollywood! Your powerful essay on addressing the humanitarian crisis in the Republic of Artsakh is a testament to the excellent programs and teachers at Ulysses S. Grant High School, your exemplary academic performance, and the strength of our Armenian community in Senate District 20. Each scholarship winner is showing California youth the importance of civic engagement, promoting attention to issues around the world, and ensuring your generation continues remembrance of the Armenian Genocide. I wish you all the best on your path to higher education and beyond!”, Senator Caroline Menjivar (D-San Fernando Valley).
“I am proud to join my colleagues in recognizing and congratulating the outstanding and talented California students. Our scholarship recipients have helped increase awareness about the Armenian Genocide through education and creative expression. As we mark the 109th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, this is a great opportunity that highlights the resiliency of the Armenian people,” Senator Anthony Portantino (D-Burbank).