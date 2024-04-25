California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Announces Scholarship Winners

“As a member of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation and your State Senator I would like to congratulate Aleen Kojikian and Ile Joy Cheng both high school students who reside in my district for winning the Visual Arts Scholarships Awards in remembrance of the Armenian Genocide on its 109th anniversary. It is important to remember past examples of genocide because there will be no sense of urgency in the present or perceived need to prevent future atrocities. Having knowledge of the causes and sequences of genocide will help prevent other peoples from being subjected to this crime against humanity. The Armenian example makes possible a transformation of consciousness, one that rejects every manifestation of genocide, including denial, as an instrument of state policy,” Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park).

“The Armenian Genocide was a tragedy that demands perpetual remembrance, and through education we can work to ensure that genocide never happens again. As the proud husband of an Armenian-American, and Co-Founder of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation, I’m grateful for the opportunities these scholarships provide our students. In addition to helping them with school costs, they also play a crucial role in enlightening Californians about the struggles confronting the nation of Armenia and its people today. This year’s winners did a fantastic job, and it is my pleasure to recognize their accomplishments. Congratulations!,” Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita).

“I am pleased to recognize the recipients of the 2024 California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Scholarship. This year’s submissions reflect on the value of humanitarian work during times of ongoing, global crises. 109 years ago, the people of Armenian suffered from a cruelty that we can never forget, and one that continues to threaten the prosperity of the Armenian community to this day. These six students carry on the cultural and historical legacy of Armenia. They are our state’s future leaders and I congratulate them on their achievements in writing and visual arts,” Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier).

“Congratulations to the remarkable awardees of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation’s scholarship contests! Your dedication to commemorating the Armenian Genocide on its 109th anniversary through essays and visual arts not only honors the memory of those affected but also spreads crucial awareness. I extend my deepest admiration and heartfelt congratulations to each winner. May your achievements inspire others to pursue awareness, justice, and remembrance,” Assemblymember Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles).

“Some tragedies in human history are so great, so far reaching, that their impacts are felt through the centuries. The inclusion of those important stories on the pages of our history books, in our collective conscience, is essential if we are to prevent future atrocities. Thank you to the students striving through art and the written word to ensure that the Armenian Genocide is one of those tragedies whose victims and stories are not lost. Your work ensures that your generation will tell the truth of those we lost and those still scarred by the past,” Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale).

“I want to extend my sincerest congratulations to the recipients of the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation Scholarships. These scholarships not only celebrate your individual accomplishments but also highlight the contributions of the Armenian community to our state. I commend you for your outstanding submissions, and I look forward to witnessing your future accomplishments and contributions to your community,” Assemblymember Gipson (D-Carson).