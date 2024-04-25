Honoring an Old Pain, While Condemning a New One at Times Square Genocide Commemoration

By Taleen Babayan
NEW YORK — As Armenians gathered in Times Square for the 39th year to commemorate the Armenian Genocide, their spirits remained in solidarity with their brethren in Armenia, who continue to persevere in the face of challenges and change.
The 109th anniversary commemoration, sponsored by the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, and co-sponsored by a number of American-Armenian organizations, created a communal space for descendants of survivors to remember their ancestors who perished in the Armenian Genocide, and to continue to fight for global awareness and recognition.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who loyally ensures his annual attendance at the Times Square Armenian Genocide Commemoration, acknowledged that the Armenian Genocide does not receive enough attention, even when the Armenian people “experience the repercussions of the genocide today in Armenia.”
“Your presence shows that year after year you honor the memory of your ancestors whose lives were brutally cut short by the Ottoman Empire a century ago,” he said. “I’m always inspired to see you here as a living, resilient witness to the tragedy and moral outrage of the Armenian Genocide.”
Schumer recounted stories he heard from survivors and their descendants which resonated with him on a personal level, as his ancestors also escaped massacres when Nazis invaded Ukraine during World War II.