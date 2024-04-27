Armenia’s Costly Political Blunders

Sadly the Empire’s war effort turned out to be nothing short of annihilating a million plus innocent Armenians in the most brutal event in modern history. Did the Armenian elites misjudge the geopolitics at the time? Apparently, their decision to stand by the Ottomans turned out to be most costly in the end.

Now I will turn to modern times. Armenia under Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is closely following the historical precedents of reading the room entirely wrong. Surrendering the interest of the Armenian population to its arch-enemy with no strategic gain has been what he has been busy achieving. His declaration of Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan in May 2023 was duly recognized and compensated with an all-out ethnic cleansing in September 2023 by the Aliyev regime. If ceding the historical lands which are undoubtedly the very soul of the Armenian nation is not a betrayal, what is? What was his gain, one might ask. Powerful handshakes and a heap of praise by the Europeans who claim themselves as allies of Armenians. The irony however is that those allies are happily buying the blood gas from Azerbaijan while pumping Baku’s economy with tens of billions in investments to bankroll its war machine. The very war machine directed against Armenian statehood. If that was not enough insult to injury, now he is using the state force to put his population in Tavush Province at risk by forcing them to acknowledge his will. What was his gain? Headlines of praise from European press and a white color border post. He seems to have placed more trust in the Azerbaijani dictator than his own countrymen. One wonders whether he suffers from Stockholm syndrome.

Now the juicier part of the story is Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s choice of security guarantors. The issue is not at all with those states he has chosen. After all, trusting democratic nations such as France or the United States is wiser and a healthier choice in the long run. But what is the pragmatic nature of that choice? If there is a war between Baku and Armenia, what practical military assistance can Paris or Washington give? Iran, Turkey, Russia, and even Azerbaijan do not want to see any European military presence in the region. A landlocked Armenia will have to depend solely on the Georgian route for military assistance. In every such conflict, historically the brotherly nation of Georgia has famously betrayed the Armenians. Especially with a Russian-friendly prime minister in Tbilisi, not a single Western military cargo will cross the Caucasus mountains. That is a foregone conclusion. How about sanctioning Baku? None of the Western countries sanctioned Baku when it ethnically cleansed Artsakh in broad daylight. What are the chances of them doing it now?

Prime Minister Pashinyan has technically abandoned the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Eventually, though, it will be the only organization that has the capability, availability, and ability to stop such a military conflict. Will they come to the rescue? This is the day Moscow is patiently waiting for and has been preparing the South Caucasus theater for. Russia will ask for a pound of flesh from the Armenian prime minister at the end.

I am sure Prime Minister Pashinyan’s objectives and intentions are noble and in the interest of Armenians. He would want to see his nation a thriving democracy with a robust economy becoming the transport hub of the South Caucasus. The problem does not lie with his objectives but his method of achieving those. After all, even the road to hell is paved with noble intentions.