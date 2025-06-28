Tekeyan New York Hosts Dinner Honoring Constantinople Patriarch Sahak II

PARAMUS, N. J. — The Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Greater New York Chapter and the TCA Mher Megerdchian Theatrical Group hosted a special dinner on June 25 to honor Archbishop Sahak II Mashalian, Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople, who is visiting the United States. Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan, Primate of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, Very Rev. Fr. Harutyun Damadyan of Istanbul, and Fr. Armash Baghdasarian, pastor of St. Sahag and St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church of Wynnewood, PA, also were present.

Chapter Chair Hilda Hartounian, who is also a member of the TCA central board, spoke briefly about the activities of TCA and its mission. She declared in particular that it was an honor for an association which was founded with the vision of preserving the Western Armenian language to welcome the patriarch and listen to his message.

Toasts were given and songs were sung during the dinner. The Primate, in the name of those present, welcomed the patriarch and declared that he had already spent two days in New York, and through various meetings and visits, the patriarch was becoming acquainted with Armenian community life in New York and in particular in the Eastern Diocese. He expressed his thanks that the patriarch had accepted the current invitation and traveled to New Jersey to share a table with the Tekeyan members.

At the end of the evening, the patriarch declared that he was moved to see organizations in the diaspora which were dedicated to the preservation of Armenian identity, with members truly committed to this cause. While it may be true that in the conditions prevailing in the diaspora, it is fairly difficult to preserve the mother tongue and culture, he said that all the instances reminding us that our values have not been lost are encouraging.

He gave as an example the TCA Mher Megerdchian Theatrical Group which operates as part of the Tekeyan Cultural Association (among those present at the dinner were chairman of the Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Mher Megerdchian Theatrical Group of New York Harout Chatmajian and his wife Ani, as well as longtime leader and TCA Central Board Secretary Hagop Vartivarian), and said that an association which can present Armenian theater in the diaspora is endowed with great abilities and so it and its members must always see the positive.

On this occasion, he blessed those present and advised them that they continue their historic journey under the leadership of Bishop Parsamyan. He also gave as a souvenir a framed picture of the Istanbul Patriarchate and a copy of the Armenian book Istanbul, Old and New.