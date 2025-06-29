  TOP STORIES WEEK   27
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
27

Week

Latest articles of the week
Supporting families in need and refugees with school supplies
Armenia & KarabakhCommunityInternational

Bringing Hope Home: Armenian Food Bank Calls on Diaspora for Support

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
31
0

YEREVAN —In the heart of Armenia, where poverty and displacement continue to affect thousands of families, one organization is working tirelessly to bring relief and dignity to those in need.

Supporting refugee families in need in Armenia’s regions

Founded by Canadian-Armenian humanitarian Michael Avetikian and his wife Yelena, the Armenian Food Bank has been a registered non-profit organization in Armenia since 2020. Since its inception, the foundation has provided food, clothing, and hygiene items to vulnerable families, refugees, veterans, and elderly citizens living alone across the country.

Humanitarian support for struggling families with children during Christmas time throughout Armenia

Now, the Armenian Food Bank is calling on the diaspora — especially the vibrant Armenian communities throughout the United States — to join a vital campaign to collect non-perishable food and clean, gently used clothing. With growing demand and limited resources, every contribution makes a difference.

Michael Avetikian delivering aid around the border for poor families with children across Armenia

“We see the pain and poverty every day. With just a little help, we can change a life — even save it,” says Avetikian. “Together with our diaspora, we can make a real impact.”

The organization is also seeking logistical support or sponsorships to help ship collected donations from the United States to Armenia, where urgent distribution is already planned.

How to Help: Donate non-perishable food and clean clothing; Connect the Food Bank with sponsors or shipping partners; share this mission through your media platforms and networks. To support or learn more, visit: www.armenianfoodbank.org or contact Michael Avetikian, founder and ambassador, at armfoodbank@gmail.com.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Tekeyan New York Hosts Dinner Honoring Constantinople Patriarch Sahak II
Next The Deportation Theater of the Absurd
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaCanadaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.