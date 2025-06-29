Bringing Hope Home: Armenian Food Bank Calls on Diaspora for Support

YEREVAN —In the heart of Armenia, where poverty and displacement continue to affect thousands of families, one organization is working tirelessly to bring relief and dignity to those in need.

Founded by Canadian-Armenian humanitarian Michael Avetikian and his wife Yelena, the Armenian Food Bank has been a registered non-profit organization in Armenia since 2020. Since its inception, the foundation has provided food, clothing, and hygiene items to vulnerable families, refugees, veterans, and elderly citizens living alone across the country.

Now, the Armenian Food Bank is calling on the diaspora — especially the vibrant Armenian communities throughout the United States — to join a vital campaign to collect non-perishable food and clean, gently used clothing. With growing demand and limited resources, every contribution makes a difference.

“We see the pain and poverty every day. With just a little help, we can change a life — even save it,” says Avetikian. “Together with our diaspora, we can make a real impact.”

The organization is also seeking logistical support or sponsorships to help ship collected donations from the United States to Armenia, where urgent distribution is already planned.

How to Help: Donate non-perishable food and clean clothing; Connect the Food Bank with sponsors or shipping partners; share this mission through your media platforms and networks. To support or learn more, visit: www.armenianfoodbank.org or contact Michael Avetikian, founder and ambassador, at armfoodbank@gmail.com.