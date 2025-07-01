  TOP STORIES WEEK   27
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
27

Week

Latest articles of the week
The two city delegations with the signed agreement
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Naumburg and Armavir Become Twin Cities

by
Muriel Mirak-Weissbach
28
0

MAINZ-KASTEL, Germany — Two years after Gyumri and Halle consolidated their twin-city relationship (https://mirrorspectator.com/2023/04/06/gyumri-and-halle-become-twin-cities/), now another two cities have established ties symbolizing a growing relationship between Armenia and Germany on the local level. Armavir and Naumburg celebrated the official signing ceremony in the city located in Germany’s federal state of Saxon-Anhalt on June 13.

Negotiations had begun in 2020, the decision was made in 2022, when the memorandum was signed, and then a khachkar was sent. Lord Mayor Armin Müller, State Secretary for Culture in Saxon-Anhalt Dr. Sebastian Putz, and Armavir Mayor Varsham Sargsyan delivered greetings to the local officials and townspeople gathered for the June 13 event.

The Armenian and German delegations

Speakers included the Armenian Minister for Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, Davit Khudatyan, Armenian Ambassador in Germany Viktor Yengibaryan, and President of the Saxon-Anhalt State Parliament Dr. Gunnar Schellenberger. Following the official signing, the Armenian delegation representatives entered their names in the Golden Book of the city of Naumburg.

Ambassador Viktor Yengibaryan signing the Golden Book of Naumburg, with Mayor Armin Müller of Naumburg behind him watching

Among the local representatives were pupils from the Naumburg Cathedral lyceum, who reported on their experiences as participants in a student exchange program with Armenia. Both cities are known for their rich cultural and ecclesiastical history. Armavir city is the seat of the Diocese of Armavir and the city of Vaghasharpat in Armavir province is the seat of the Cathedral of Holy Etchmiadzin, the mother church of the Armenian Apostolic Church. Naumburg, whose history reaches back to the 11th century, was a bishopric until the Protestant reformation, and its magnificent late Romanesque Cathedral of St. Peter and St. Paul, built in the 13th century, was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2018.

Mayor Armin Müller of Naumburg, left, with Armavir Mayor Varsham Sargsyan

It was in 2020 that discussions leading to the twin-city agreement began, and, as in the case of Gyumri-Halle, the purpose is to expand and deepen their amicable relations in various fields, including culture, tourism, and economic development.

Regional Bishop Dr. Johann Schneider, at left, with Bishop Serovbé Isakhanyan

Appropriately, the ceremony was accompanied by musical offerings. And it concluded with the consecration of an Armenian khachkar, a gift from the Armenian government to the city of Naumburg and the federal State of Saxon-Anhalt. Placed in the garden of the Naumburg Cathedral in 2022, the khachkar is a copy of a 13th-century khachkar and stands as a symbol of Armenian-German friendship, brotherly love, spiritual communion, as well as understanding among peoples.

Armenian Minister for Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Davit Khudatyan

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The devotional and consecration were performed by Regional Bishop Dr. Johann Schneider and Bishop Serovbé Isakhanyan, Primate of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Germany. and the priest of the Armenian parish in Saxen-Anhalt, Hakob Hakobyan.

Ambassador Viktor Yengibaryan

(Sources: Website of the Armenian Embassy in Berlin, combined wires)

President of the Saxon-Anhalt State Parliament Dr. Gunnar Schellenberger

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous AGBU Central Board Issues Statement on Events in Armenia
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaGermany
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.