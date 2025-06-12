Hebrew University Hosts Conference Dedicated to Armenian Genocide

JERUSALEM —On Monday, June 9, a commemorative evening and academic conference dedicated to the Armenian Genocide took place at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem informs.

Representatives of the Armenian Patriarchate included Bishop Koryoun Baghdasaryan, Rev. Vazken Alekyan, Rev. Aghan Gogchyan, and Rev. Sion Takoushyan. Kevork Nalbandian represented the Armenian community of Jerusalem, and Arman Hakobyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Israel, was also in attendance.

The keynote address on behalf of the Patriarchate was delivered by Chancellor Gogchyan.

The evening concluded with a reception honoring the attendees.