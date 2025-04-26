  TOP STORIES WEEK   17
 

Armenian Genocide remembrance monument that UC Berkeley forced students to remove overnight (photo Alexander Tavidian)
Armenian Genocide

UC Berkeley Human Rights Center Cancels Film Screening on Genocide Remembrance Day

by
Ella Chakarian
201
0

BERKELEY, Calif. — On Thursday, April 24, University of California, Berkeley’s Human Rights Center was set to screen “My Sweet Land,” a documentary film that follows an 11-year-old Armenian boy navigating displacement during the Nagorno-Karabakh war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The film was set to be screened at the Berkeley School of Law, on the evening of April 24, or Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day.

When Armenian students and faculty received a notice in the middle of the night on April 24 about the cancellation of the event, they were confused — and enraged.

“Free speech is really under threat in this campus,” Myrna Douzjian, an Armenian studies lecturer and the speaker at the screening, said. “I’m totally shocked.”

The event was canceled after the Azerbaijani Consulate of Los Angeles sent an email to co-sponsors of the film screening. In the email reviewed by this reporter, a member of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan urged that the co-sponsors “cancel the event or reconsider your institution’s association with this event.” It also wrote that the trailer of the film “emphasizes themes of conflict and violence, including the use of children to communicate these messages.” The Armenian Studies Program, despite being a co-sponsor of the screening, was left off the recipient list.

In Azerbaijani state media, celebration followed. Jeyhun Khalilov, a UC Berkeley law student from Azerbaijan, took to Facebook to celebrate the cancellation of the event. Khalilov wrote that he and two other Azerbaijani students at the law school visited the university’s law advising office and expressed concern about the use of “Artsakh” — the Armenian name for Nagorno-Karabakh — in the film.

For Armenian students, the cancellation was not just bureaucratic. It was personal. “It’s heartbreaking,” Sarine Nazarian, a third-year Urban Studies student, said. To Nazarian, the week is meant to bring the Armenian community on campus together. “It just feels a bit different, just because of all these hits that we keep on taking.”

This week, Armenian students at UC Berkeley hosted events to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. In past years, students pitched tents around a genocide remembrance monument on campus — this year, the university instructed students to remove the monument overnight.

“They kept emailing statements, being like, ‘we’re going to kick you out, we’re going to take it down if you don’t take it down yourselves,’” Nazarian said. “They would come in person and tell us that this is unacceptable, and we had to relocate, like, at night.”

A request to illuminate the bell tower in the red, blue, and orange of the Armenian flag was also denied by campus administration, which said that it has declined similar requests in the past “in order to stay impartial.”

“We [were] silenced in not being able to have our monument on the [Memorial] Glade, which is one of the busiest areas on campus, and we weren’t able to camp out,” Alexander Tavidian, president of Berkeley’s Armenian Students’ Association, said. “Foreign politics [are] getting involved in our free speech.”

UC Berkeley has upwards 300 Armenian students, majority of whom are members of the Armenian Students’ Association. One student said that the cancellation of the event has sparked debate between members of the group — some wished to lay low and host a silent screening of the film, while others believe that to be an act of complacency.

In an increasingly intense climate across American campuses, Armenian students have been caught in the crosshairs. The intrusion of a foreign consulate in the planned film screening has left many Armenian students feeling disillusioned. What was meant to highlight Armenian voices on a day of collective remembrance ultimately became a flashpoint for controversy. “They totally crumbled under that pressure,” Tavidian said.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

“This is the first time, so overtly, Armenian voices have been silenced on campus,” Dzovinar Derderian, the Armenian Studies program chair, said. Derderian has taught seminars about Nagorno-Karabakh in the past, without any backlash from the university. “This came as a complete surprise,” she said.

“We deeply regret having to make this decision, and we recognize that the timing — on Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day — caused pain for members of our community,” the Human Rights Center (HRC) wrote in an email to this reporter. “That was never our intention, and we sincerely apologize.”

The center also released a statement announcing that the film screening would be postponed to the fall semester, adding that the cancellation of the screening was not based on the content of the film or rooted in denial of the Armenian Genocide. “HRC fully acknowledges the Armenian Genocide and mourns the loss of hundreds of thousands of Armenian lives during the genocide,” they wrote. “It is a moral imperative to recognize genocide, and we sincerely apologize for causing any confusion of our stance.”

