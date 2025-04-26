San Francisco Bay Area Honors 110th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

SAN FRANCISCO — On Thursday, April 24, the San Francisco Bay Area Armenian community gathered in solidarity at the majestic Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption to commemorate the 110th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Hundreds of attendees filled the Catholic cathedral to honor the memory of the 1.5 million souls lost and to renew their commitment to justice and remembrance.

The evening opened with a moving flag ceremony presented by the Homenetmen Scouts, followed by the national anthems of the United States, Armenia, and Artsakh, symbolizing the unity and resilience of the Armenian people.

Maria Sarkisian, founder of Miaseen.org, warmly welcomed the crowd and shared an emotional audio clip by Ruben Vardanyan, the former Artsakh state minister who remains unjustly imprisoned by Azerbaijan, along with 15 other Artsakh officials.

The newly elected mayor of San Francisco, Daniel Lurie, addressed the gathering with heartfelt words, reassuring the Armenian community that “We stand together,” and affirming the city’s unwavering support for a people who have greatly enriched the fabric of San Francisco through the decades. Remarks were also delivered by California State Senator Scott Wiener and San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu, and a video message from California Attorney General Rob Bonta, whose words of solidarity and support resonated deeply with the audience.

Renowned attorney and longtime Armenian advocate, Armen Hovannisian, Esq., delivered a powerful keynote address, intertwining personal stories of his family’s survival during the Genocide with a message of hope and perseverance for future generations.

Youth leaders from the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF), Armenian Church Youth Organization of America (ACYO) groups from St. John Armenian Church and St. Vartan Armenian Church, and the University of California Berkeley Armenian Students Association spoke with passion and purpose, vowing never to forget and pledging to continue the fight for truth and justice.