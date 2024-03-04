Over the years, I have regularly warned about the threats to which Armenia was exposed due to the absence of national cohesion and strategy coupled with an exacerbation of internal divisions (see https:// mirrorspectator.com/author/philippe/ ). The tragic results of these gross mistakes are known. They are continuing: we witness an uninterrupted process of unilateral concessions to establish peace at all costs with a neighbor that always demands more. How far is the Armenian government willing to go? The attempt to modify the constitution of the Republic of Armenia would be likely to deal a fatal blow if it materializes, because it would undermine the soul of this Republic, its identity, and would sever ties with the diaspora.
I support the need for constitutional reform, but not one that is destructive to the Armenian national identity but on the contrary, one which strengthens it, taking into account the diaspora and not forgetting the right to self-determination of the Armenian population of Artsakh or the history of the Armenian nation.
The Armenian nation-state, the homeland of all Armenians, is the only way to perpetuate the Republic of Armenia. To this end, I call on all components of the Armenian nation to resist the current project.
The Spirit of Resistance
Just recently, France honored the spirit of resistance during World War II by interring the remains of Missak Manouchian, a stateless foreigner and communist who took up arms against the Nazi occupiers of the country, which had refused him citizenship, in the Pantheon, the highest honor the country could bestow. He and his wife, Meline, and the 23 members of their storied Resistance group — all foreigners — were honored.
A sad irony of history, of course, is that the vast majority of Armenians have abandoned any spirit of resistance. The presence at the Manouchian ceremony of the Armenian head of state, who leads a government whose actions are precisely an uninterrupted series of concessions without resistance, was a paradox. Our Turkish and Azerbaijani neighbors will only sign a peace treaty when the Republic of Armenia renounces its national aspirations and its sovereignty.