Former Armenian Mayor Prosecuted After Resignation

By Shoghik Galstian

(Azatutyun.am) — Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Committee (ACC) has brought criminal charges against Diana Gasparyan, the former pro-government mayor of the town of Vagharshapat who resigned two months ago, sources told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service on Tuesday, July 15.

The law-enforcement agency did not officially confirm the information. It was also immediately not clear what Gasparyan is accused of. She could not be reached for comment.

Gasparyan, who is affiliated with the ruling Civil Contract party, gave personal reasons for her resignation when she announced it on May 15. The 37-year-old had run Vagharshapat since 2018.

The historic town 22 kilometers west of Yerevan, also known as Echmiadzin, was rocked in March this year by the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man at a local gas station owned by Gasparyan’s father-in-law. Law-enforcement authorities have since been hunting for another local resident who they believe committed the murder.

According to news reports, the fugitive suspect is a friend of Gasparyan’s husband, Aramayis Mirzoyan. Investigators searched Gasparyan’s and Mirzoyan’s home in the wake of the shooting.