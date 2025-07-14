“The Play’s the Thing…”: Theater Is Therapy for Armenian Children

“Many people live in the world; few live in an inner world. It is up to you to decide who should live in your inner world. The world is too big and I am merely a dot in it. But neither I nor the world remain little. The dot grows, the world becomes smaller, and as the dot continues to grow, the world grows as well.
“One day the dot will decide to go home. Of course, I know that my parents, my grandmothers, and grandfathers are impatiently waiting for me. That is ok, let them wait for a while.”
This is not the opening passage to a novel; nor is it the philosophical reflection of an existentialist. It is the candid description by a young boy of how he perceives the world around him and his role in it. Michael Sahakyan, the author, is one of a growing number of Armenian children who take part acting in the Miasin (“Together”) Drama Group of the Center for Children with Learning Disabilities. It is his contribution to the group’s most recent stage production.
This inclusive theater group is a project founded in March 2022 under the direction of Marine Asatryan, who has extensive experience using the tools of the theater to help children with special needs and to enhance inclusiveness. As a government-regulated institution working with several Armenian ministries and educational institutions, Miasin also enjoys cooperation with international and non-governmental organizations. Its mission is to coordinate pedagogical and psychological assistance to these children, to improve their activities at school and in social relations.
“Stronger Than You Seem,” the first play they performed in October 2022, was inspired by “Winnie the Pooh,” a children’s classic by A. A. Milne. In December 2023, they premiered a production of “Jrashushan Journey” (“The Journey of the Water Lily”) in Yerevan at the Armenian School of Public Education at Kh. Abovyan University (https://fb.watch/pwYTjZa9k9). Co-sponsors of the play were the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) and the Mirak-Weissbach Foundation.
Now, in summer 2025, Miasin is breaking new terrain, with a play, “Our World.”