“The Play’s the Thing…”: Theater Is Therapy for Armenian Children

Special Children and Their Special Theater

The Miasin experience, especially in the most recent production, is unique in many ways. The children on the stage are not only acting, but they are the authors of the play, as well as the designers of the costumes. The play deals with children who are obsessed with the search for the meaning of life, who are looking for answers to their questions, their identity, their means of self-expression. What they bring to life on stage reflects the true story of the emotions and feelings that they live with. Each of them brings an individual world to build a bigger world, “Our World.”

Thus, young Michael Sahakyan, who conceived of himself as a dot in the wide world, discussed his self-image and worldview with the other actors and actresses, each sharing an individual experience. Through this exchange process the children articulated thoughts and emotions in words, but then, also in sketches. And the sketches became the draft versions of the costumes that the teachers would design and make. The stage curtain also bears the names of the cast members. In short, it was the children who created the drama. To give an idea of how this process unfolds, consider a few more of their (highly poetical) prose offerings. Actress Sofi Movsisian writes, “In My World,” the following: “People living in many storied buildings are not visible. What I want is to have the peoples’ inner world become visible and trees be always green irrespective of the season.”

Actor Samvel Movsisyan says simply, “I am a Smiling Fish.” Vika Gharibyan’s world “is like piano with white hair and black legs. When I squish the piano, it aches, it cries, it becomes a human being, plays sad melodies. When I touch it tenderly, it becomes a joyful person. The black cat is smiling joyfully.” In “A Brave Tree,” Narek Avetyan writes, “In Narek’s world, the strong and courageous tree once decided to go to the peak of Ararat. Get there and play with the sun. The sun will give love to the tree, the tree will give love to the branches, the branches will give love to the leaves and the trees will return love to the tree. A stork opened its wings and flew up to play with the sun. I helped the tree to bloom. The tree helped Narek overcome the feeling of anxiety, The world becomes filled with sun and everything around turns green. I feel happy that the tree and I helped each other and we made friends.”

Vardan Ghushchyan sees himself as a traffic light: “When somebody hurts me, I put up my red light and ignore him/her. I do everything to have the green light on. There are people in the world whom I do not know. I do not know what kind of people they are, are they kind or evil? But they cross my path. In that case I put on the yellow alarm light.” Whereas Martin Ghushchyan describes the “Mirror Door of My World” thus: “Joy, happiness, grumpiness, and sadness will be in my inner world. Sometime all four embrace me. Grumpiness is insulted, does not visit me frequently. Joy is my frequent guest. Unfortunately, for my inner world, it becomes impossible to bypass sadness. A piece of sad news from the internet or elsewhere immediately penetrates my inner world, without knocking on my inner door. Just like a criminal. But happiness, the real landlord of my world, often does not accept the sadness.

“One truth that I have understood: when there is much happiness, happiness grows, happiness contributes to 100 percent joy.”