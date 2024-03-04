Arisdine Krikorian and Family Scholarship Seeks Applications for the 2024/2025 Academic Year

BOSTON —The trustees of the Arisdine Krikorian Family Foundation, a section 501(c)(3) organization, has launched its annual scholarship award program for the 2024/2025 academic year. The Foundation was created by Rose and Sybil Krikorian, who were raised in Watertown and later moved to Belmont where they lived for many years. They were the daughters of Arisdine and Panos Krikorian, who were born and raised in Armenia. The last survivor of the Krikorian family, Rose, died in August 2021 at the age of 96.

The Krikorian family was deeply proud of their Armenian heritage and devoted to many local Armenian organizations. The Krikorians were keenly interested in the educational advancement of Armenian children. That interest led them to create the Foundation in their name.

The Foundation will provide scholarships of up to $5,000 to high school seniors admitted to college, college and post-graduate students of Armenian descent residing in the Greater Boston area. The program is being administered by Scholarship of America, Inc. The trustees of the Foundation are Thomas F. Maffei, a Boston lawyer, Professor Renee Landers of Suffolk Law School and Professor Beth Hennessey, recently retired from Wellesley College.

For more information and application details visit: https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/krikorian/. Deadline to apply is March 28, 2023.