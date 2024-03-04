After the signing of the statement on November 9, 2020, when Russian peacekeeping cotangent were stationed in Nagorno-Karabakh, the locals felt a sense of security and peace. They believed and wished that the Russians would stay in Artsakh, not for five years, as stipulated in the contract, but far longer, to guarantee the security of the Armenian population.

However, the shootings did not stop in Artsakh. As a result of the 2020 war, the Artsakh and Azerbaijani military positions were located very close to each other, and the Azerbaijani military regularly fired at Armenian farmers, preventing them from doing agricultural work. Such incidents usually ended only with statements that the Artsakh authorities had informed the Russian peacekeepers.

On March 24, 2022, when the Azerbaijanis occupied the village of Parukh, which was being protected by the Russian peacekeepers, Artsakh Armenians began to distrust and disillusionment with the Russian peacekeepers. Later when the only vital road connecting Artsakh to Armenia — the Lachin Corridor — was closed by Azerbaijani “eco activists,” the distrust of the Artsakh Armenians grew. A group of activists holding posters “We need true peacekeepers” blocked the entrance to the military unit of Russian peacekeepers in Ivanyan (Khojalu).

The desire of the Artsakh Armenians is being fulfilled today, but in a different way. Russian peacekeepers continue to stay in Artsakh, and yet the residents have left. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova cynically stated that there is no evidence of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh.

“As for the claims about ethnic cleansing in Karabakh, it would be desirable to see evidence. If there is at least a document by any international organization that is considered reputable in Yerevan, for example, the United Nations or any other organization… if there is at least one document or any statement that would testify that such ethnic cleansing took place, please provide us with reference to those documents,” Zakharova said in January.

Of course, the proof is that the entire population of Nagorno Karabakh was forced to relocate to the Republic of Armenia. No one leaves their home on a whim.

After the 2020 and 2023 Artsakh wars, Armenia’s Kotayk region accepted the most refugees from Nagorno Karabakh. About 20 families from there live in Ptghni village in Kotayk, locals say. Arriving in the village, one immediately notice them. Some are in a ruined church sacrificing and praying, the others buy bread from the store and go their rented home.

Luba Aleksanyan’s family is one of them.

“In 1991, our home in the Khandadzor village (Hadrut region, Artsakh) was set on fire because of the war. We came to Hadrut and built a new home from scratch. It seemed that we would finally live in peace, but no, we lost everything again in 2020. My husband and I are disabled people. We cannot build a new home again. We are old, we survive somehow here in Armenia, without any help,” said Luba Aleksanyan.

“Every day, every second, I am waiting to return to my beloved Karabakh, if it is possible to live safely there. No matter how hard it was in Karabakh, it was home. Our walls kept us warm, a piece of bread is enough for me, just to be in my home. I don’t know if another war starts here in Armenia, I don’t know what will happen to us. 1915 (the Genocide) is an example for you. I have a feeling that we are in a pot with a lid on it, surrounded on all sides. I don’t know who can guarantee our security. I just want peace. I want to return to my Karabakh,” she concluded.