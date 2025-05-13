Armenia Shifts Approach by End of Trump’s First 100 Days

On January 20, 2024, Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th US President saw him immediately overturn several of Joe Biden’s executive orders. This marked the beginning of a new presidential term expected to diverge significantly from his predecessor Joe Biden’s policies. Armenia, like many nations, was concerned about how Trump’s second term might differ not only from Biden’s administration but also from Trump’s own first term –which saw minimal engagement with Armenia and limited development in Armenian-American relations.

Understanding the current dynamics requires examining the nature and extent of the interactions between the Trump administration and the Armenian government. Over the past eight years, the Armenian prime minister has had only one direct interaction with a sitting US president (French President Emmanuel Macron’s introduction of Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Trump aside), which was a protocol phone call to congratulate Trump on his election victory. However, this cannot be considered a strong indicator of the relationship, especially since no other communication with President Trump has occurred — not even during Pashinyan’s visit to Washington. Dozens of world leaders held similar protocol phone calls with Trump to offer congratulations, making it a standard diplomatic gesture.

Thus, understanding the future trajectory of the relationship and the Trump administration’s approach to Armenia became a matter of vital importance for the Armenian authorities. This was especially urgent considering that the outgoing Biden administration had signed a US-Armenia Strategic Partnership Charter. Armenia needed to determine how to proceed with the Trump administration in that context. From February 3–7, 2025, Pashinyan visited Washington.

The official reason for the visit was to participate in the International Religious Freedom Summit and the National Prayer Breakfast — annual events held in the US capital. In reality, the Armenian side sought clarity on several key issues, including possible US engagement in Armenian and Azerbaijani as well as Armenian and Turkish negotiations, as well as whether the Trump administration would support Pashinyan’s Crossroads of Peace initiative.

These questions ideally required answers from President Trump himself or senior decision-makers such as the secretary of state, the national security advisor, or the secretary of defense. Unfortunately, no such meetings took place. Instead, Pashinyan engaged with several American think tanks and policy institutions, aiming to convey his peace agenda and Armenia’s foreign policy priorities indirectly to the US leadership.

While think tanks can influence US foreign policy, they are not a substitute for direct executive engagement. Pashinyan visited the Atlantic Council, where he spoke on Armenia-Azerbaijan and Armenia-Turkey relations. Pashinyan also visited Georgetown University, the International Republican Institute (IRI), and the Heritage Foundation, where he reiterated his peace agenda. At the International Religious Freedom Summit, he stated, “We hope to transform our regional disputes into regional dialogue, and religious freedom is one of the tools that can help make this a reality.” Notably, he made no mention of the ongoing destruction of Armenian Christian heritage and presence in Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan — an omission that drew criticism considering the relevance of the topic.