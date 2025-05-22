Aliyev: Armenia Will Eventually Accept Azerbaijan’s Conditions

BUDAPEST (Panorama.am) — Armenia will sooner or later accept the conditions put forward by Azerbaijan for the conclusion of a bilateral peace agreement, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on Tuesday, May 20.

“There are two key conditions for concluding a peace treaty. Armenia will eventually have to accept them,” the Azerbaijani media quoted Aliyev as saying.

He reiterated the conditions set by Azerbaijan: “Armenia must change its constitution and the OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] Minsk Group must be dissolved.”