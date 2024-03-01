Georgia Bishop Worries About Assimilation, Loss of Identity

TBILISI/WATERTOWN — Bishop Kirakos Davtyan of the Diocese of the Georgian Armenians, based in Tbilisi, declared in a recent interview giving an overview of the current state of the Georgian-Armenian population, “The major issues of the Georgian Armenian community at present are unity and the preservation of Armenian identity.”
He said, “Today, taking into consideration the ease of [various] pleasures, many forget — and this is not only about our Armenians but about our youth in general — their traditions and the importance of family sanctity and the church in their lives. They grow distant from the Armenian identity and church. Today, as it is possible to say about all youth in Georgia, this is the chief problem for our youth.”
The bishop, 41, is a native of Tbilisi who, after graduating a local secondary school, studied at the Gevorgian Theological Seminary of Echmiadzin in Armenia. In 2006, after being ordained a celibate priest, he served in a variety of positions, in Georgia, Australia, Russia and Armenia, before returning to the Georgian diocese as locum tenens in 2019 and then Primate in 2022. He was ordained a bishop in October 2023.
Population
According to the last Georgian census, in 2014, there were 53,409 Armenians in Tbilisi and 168,100 in all of Georgia, making them the second largest ethnic minority after Azerbaijanis. However, Bishop Davtyan declared that these official figures were low, as many cannot participate in the census because their employment is outside the country. He said that there were approximately 250,000 Armenians in the country, the majority living in the Javakhk region, and the rest in the regions of Tbilisi, Batumi, Ajaria and Marneuli. In Tbilisi, he said that though officially there are 38,000 members registered to the Armenian Church, there are about 70,000 Armenians.
The majority of the Armenian men in the Javakhk region are in Russia during much of the year in order to earn their livelihoods and support their families back home. There is a smaller percentage of Armenians who do this in Tbilisi.