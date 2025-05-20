  TOP STORIES WEEK   21
 

More Yerevan Officials Arrested on Bribery Charges

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Naira Bulghadarian

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Armenia’s Anti-Corruption Committee (ACC) again raided the headquarters of Yerevan’s municipal administration on Tuesday, May 20, arresting two more officials working there.

A spokeswoman for the law-enforcement agency, Marina Ohanjanyan, told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service that ACC investigators carried out “evidentiary actions” there. She said the arrested officials are suspected of taking bribes but refused to name them or give other details of the criminal investigation.

Investigators also searched in the morning the offices of a government agency tasked with monitoring construction and fire safety and detained two of its officials on similar corruption charges. It was not clear whether the two raids were interconnected.

A total of five municipal officials have been arrested on corruption charges so far this year. At least two other corruption inquiries were launched into senior Yerevan officials last year. They include the head of the city’s Arabkir district, who is reportedly a figure close to Mayor Tigran Avinyan.

Avinyan’s two deputies downplayed the latest arrests, saying that the alleged bribery is not indicative of the overall state of affairs inside the municipality.

“[The ruling party] Civil Contract and our administration don’t hide anyone or encourage corruption, and all people engaged in corrupt practices are punished,” one of them, Levon Hovannisyan told reporters.

Hovannisyan and the other vice-mayor, Suren Grigoryan, claimed that they do not know who the arrested officials are. Grigoryan urged the press to respect their presumption of innocence.

Izabella Abgaryan, a member of the city council representing the opposition National Progress party, said the regular corruption inquiries and resulting arrests testify to the municipality’s flawed staffing policy and a lack of “internal oversight.”

“Frequent corruption cases are a sign that the ruling force cannot properly control officials,” Abgaryan told RFE/RL’s Armenian Service.

The other opposition group represented in the city council, the Mother Armenia bloc, is even more critical of the municipal authorities, saying that Avinyan and his entourage themselves are mired in corruption.

