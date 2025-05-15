  TOP STORIES WEEK   20
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
20

Week

Latest articles of the week
Father Ghevond Saghatelyan in Madrid on April 20, Easter (Karine Armen photo)
Armenian GenocideArts & CultureInternational

The Many Faces of the Spanish-Armenian Community

by
Karine Armen
19
0

MADRID — I recently spent two months in Spain, where I toured several cities. The Armenian community there faces the challenges of living in the diaspora, but it works successfully to preserve the Armenian language and culture.

Valencia

In Valencia, I visited the Ararat Armenian School on Sunday, March 16. The school was opened on September 1, 2004, and is considered the first Armenian school in Spain. Ararat Ghukasyan, the principal, said, “We have a hard-working staff. We continued online classes during the pandemic.”

Ghukasyan proudly talked about how the school started with only two students and currently has 75 in six classrooms. The school also offers Armenian dance and chess classes.

“We rent a school, and we need to buy our building to add cultural events,” he added.

The Armenian communities opened schools in Alicante, Madrid, Malaga and Barcelona much later. According to Ghukasyan, there are 3,000 Armenians in the Valencia area, and 300 live in Mislata, a suburb, where the school and khachkar are located.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

The school also serves as a cultural center, hosting events and presentations. “We invited Spaniards to some of our events to educate them about our culture. We performed Armenian stories such as “Katch Nazar” (Nazar the Brave by Hovhaness Toumayan) in Spanish,” said Ghukasyan. In 2010, an Armenian Genocide Memorial was placed in Mislata. The first khachkar was placed in Alicante. Thanks to the efforts of the Valencia Armenians, six Spanish provinces have recognized the Armenian Genocide; the central government has not done so yet.

During a visit to Astghik Saghatelyan’s classroom, the students read their essays about Artsakh. Saghatelyan said, “We have to keep our history and language alive in the diaspora. My two children speak Armenian at home, and we visit Armenia occasionally to keep them motivated and informed about our history.”

A popular restaurant in Valencia is Tigran or TGN Gastrobar. It’s within walking distance of Plaza de las Falleras Mayores, the Science Museum, and the other modern museums in that area. The menu includes Georgian Khachapuri and Armenian eggplant salad. These kinds of businesses represent the success stories of immigrants. Tigran’s father is one of the three Armenian taxi drivers.

Ararat Armenian School in Valencia, from left: Principal Ararat Ghukasyan, teachers Gayane Gazaryan, Astghik Saghatelyan, Hasmik Vardanyan,Sitting: Marine Arzumanyan, Evelina Vardevanyan, and Nadia Avagyan on March 16 (Karine Armen photo)

Denia

Denia is a small town south of Valencia on the Costa Blanca along the Mediterranean Sea. It has 20 Armenian families. Hasmik Shahinyan, a long-time resident of Denia, said, “We have a small and supportive community. We are there for each other on happy and sad days.” Hasmik’s husband, like several of the Armenians in that area, is a construction worker.

Barcelona

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Datev Soulian is the president of the Asociacion Cultural Armenia de Barcelona (ACAB). “Every Saturday, the community members meet at the center, and we offer Armenian language, dance, and chess classes,” said Soulian during a phone conversation. Like Valencia, ACAB had events for Spaniards and Catalan people to introduce them to the Armenian culture and history.

Sarkis Hakobyan is an active member of the community. During a phone conversation, he said, “There are 35,000 Armenians living in Spain, of which 8,000 are in Catalonia, around Barcelona. We have a culturally active community.”

I visited the Armenian Dance Hayq Studio (Hayq Grupo de Danza Armenia) on March 23. Hayk Yeghiazaryan established the dance studio in the suburbs of Barcelona in 2017. The studio has students from 3 to 18 years old. They were rehearsing for their upcoming concert on April 26. “The parents bring their children to the dance classes with pleasure to keep our culture alive,” said Yeghiazaryan.

Dance studio students in Barcelona on March 23 (Karine Armen photo)

San Sebastian

In nearby San Sebastian, in the Basque Country, there are around 300 Armenians. In 2017, an Armenian khachkar was placed there next to the Good Shepherd Cathedral (Buen Pastor Catedral).

Kursaal Auditorium is a prestigious place in San Sebastian. Hovik Keuchkerian’s poster announcing his stand-up comedy show on April 18 was on display at the concert hall. Keuchkerian was born in Lebanon to an Armenian father and a Spanish mother.  He was a boxer who became a writer, actor, and comedian. He appeared in the well-received 2022 movie “Amerikatsi.”

Aralar Restaurant is in Irun, 30 minutes by train from San Sebastian. Ara Amirkhanyan, the owner and said, “We have a great team. My friends helped me remodel and open this restaurant.” He added, “I started working in a kitchen and decided to become a chef and open my place.”

Madrid

Like the other Spanish cities, the Armenian community in Madrid rents a church once a month for services. (There is only one Armenian church in Spain, the Saint Mary Armenian Church [Santa Iglesia Apostolica Armenia Santa Maria Madre de Dios] in Malaga, which opened in July 2022.) Father Ghevond Saghatelyan moved to Spain in September 2024 and travels by train to perform liturgy across the country. According to him, there are around 600 Armenians in Arnedo.

“The Armenian diaspora in Spain is new. They don’t have schools or churches. It’s challenging to encourage the children to speak Armenian,” he said.

Currently, there are no Armenian language classes in Madrid.

Saghatelyan helped the community there celebrate Easter. At the church, a choir consisting of six women and one man under the direction of Aghavni Grigoryan, performed. “We used to have a larger choir and we participated in concerts,” said Grigoryan. “Some of the members got married, others got busy with work, but we still come every month to create a touching service,” she added.

Incidentally, the movie “The Promise” was shot in Spain, Malta and Portugal. Many Armenians were hired as extras. Grigoryan proudly said, “My husband and I were extras in the movie, and I made sure that I played an Armenian woman’s role, not a Turkish one suggested by the casting team.”

According to the Armenian Embassy in Spain, on April 24, Armenian Ambassador Sos Avetisyan and his wife put flowers on the Armenian khachkar. In Barcelona and Valencia, Armenians put flowers at their local khachkars to honor the Genocide commemoration shown on their social media posts.

SHARE
Previous EU Envoy Hails Deepening Armenia-EU Ties in Europe Day Address
Next Azerbaijan Repeats Conditions For Peace With Armenia
Discover more cities:
Spain
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.