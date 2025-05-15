The Many Faces of the Spanish-Armenian Community

MADRID — I recently spent two months in Spain, where I toured several cities. The Armenian community there faces the challenges of living in the diaspora, but it works successfully to preserve the Armenian language and culture.
Valencia
In Valencia, I visited the Ararat Armenian School on Sunday, March 16. The school was opened on September 1, 2004, and is considered the first Armenian school in Spain. Ararat Ghukasyan, the principal, said, “We have a hard-working staff. We continued online classes during the pandemic.”
Ghukasyan proudly talked about how the school started with only two students and currently has 75 in six classrooms. The school also offers Armenian dance and chess classes.
“We rent a school, and we need to buy our building to add cultural events,” he added.
The Armenian communities opened schools in Alicante, Madrid, Malaga and Barcelona much later. According to Ghukasyan, there are 3,000 Armenians in the Valencia area, and 300 live in Mislata, a suburb, where the school and khachkar are located.