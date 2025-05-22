Cypriot parliament speaker awarded Order of Friendship by Armenian President

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — President of the Cypriot House of Representatives Annita Demetriou on May 20 visited Armenia, during which, President Vahagn Khachaturyan awarded her the Order of Friendship.

During a meeting in Yerevan, the President welcomed Speaker Demetriou’s visit to Armenia and said that the relations between the two nations are based on historic friendship, solidarity and mutual trust, the president’s office said in a readout.

President Khachaturyan described Cyprus as a valuable and reliable partner for Armenia.

Khachaturyan lauded the level of cooperation between the Armenian and Cypriot parliaments, especially the active contacts between the friendship groups and foreign relations committees.

He said that more active cooperation in tourism and IT can further boost the development of economic ties between Armenia and Cyprus. In this context, the presence of direct flights between the two countries was underscored.

The sides attached importance to reciprocally opening resident embassies as a step strengthening the institutional foundation of cooperation. The partnership potential, as well as the effective and unobstructed cooperation in international platforms between the two countries was underscored.