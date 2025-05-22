  TOP STORIES WEEK   21
 

President of the Cypriot House of Representatives Annita Demetriou with President Vahagn Khachaturyan
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Cypriot parliament speaker awarded Order of Friendship by Armenian President

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN (Armenpress) — President of the Cypriot House of Representatives Annita Demetriou on May 20 visited Armenia, during which, President Vahagn Khachaturyan awarded her the Order of Friendship.

During a meeting in Yerevan, the President welcomed Speaker Demetriou’s visit to Armenia and said that the relations between the two nations are based on historic friendship, solidarity and mutual trust, the president’s office said in a readout.

President Khachaturyan described Cyprus as a valuable and reliable partner for Armenia.

Khachaturyan lauded the level of cooperation between the Armenian and Cypriot parliaments, especially the active contacts between the friendship groups and foreign relations committees.

He said that more active cooperation in tourism and IT can further boost the development of economic ties between Armenia and Cyprus. In this context, the presence of direct flights between the two countries was underscored.

President of the Cypriot House of Representatives Annita Demetriou with displaced Karabakh natives in Armenia

The sides attached importance to reciprocally opening resident embassies as a step strengthening the institutional foundation of cooperation. The partnership potential, as well as the effective and unobstructed cooperation in international platforms between the two countries was underscored.

They stressed the development of democratic institutions, commitment to democratic values, as well as the need for deepening cooperation in education, science and culture.

The smooth course of political dialogue on various levels, which contributes to expansion of bilateral ties, was lauded. The continuous development of parliamentary diplomacy as an important tool for bringing the peoples closer to one another was highlighted.

Later, in Agarak, Demetriou met with ten families who were forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh and have been living in various communities across the province. These families, through My Step Foundation’s Economically Sustainable Families initiative, have received greenhouses as a donation to support their economic stability and social reintegration.

Demetriou met with the NK forcibly displaced families who talked about their stories and hardships resulting from the displacement. Demetriou encouraged their diligence, extending words of support.

Demetriou underscored the Cypriot government’s readiness for continuous support to change the lives of numerous people through such programs.

My Step Foundation’s Economically Sustainable Families initiative is implemented through a grant provided by the Cypriot government.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The “Economically Sustainable Families” initiative aims to enhance agricultural capacity and develop an entrepreneurial mindset among families forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh in 2023. The initiative seeks to empower these families to achieve financial independence, integrate into their new communities, and secure long-term residency in the Republic of Armenia.

