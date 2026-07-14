Obituary: Arax Aroosian Balakian, 1927—2026

FORT LEE, N.J. — Arax Balakian died peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family, in Fort Lee, New Jersey on July 13. She was born in Paterson, New Jersey, on July 3, 1927, and graduated from East Orange High School. Having graduated at the age of fifteen, she spent a year working at the Irvington Varnish Company that was then making parts for parachutes for the World War II effort, and this helped her pay for her first year of college. She attended Bucknell University (class of ’48) where she earned a B.A. in Chemistry. A campus leader and resident of the Senior Honors House, she was listed in Who’s Who Among Students 1947-48.

After graduation she worked as a junior chemist in organic research in the laboratories of Ciba Pharmaceutical Company (now Novartis AG) in New Jersey. In 1950 she married Gerard Balakian, physician and sports medicine pioneer, and they raised their four children Peter, Pamela, James, and Janet first in Teaneck and then Tenafly, New Jersey. Vivid portraits of Arax can be found in her son Peter’s memoir Black Dog of Fate.

Arax’s parents Bedros Aroosian and Nafina Shekerlemdjian were refugees and survivors of Ottoman Turkey’s genocide of the Armenians. After the bloodbath of the Abdul Hamid Massacres decimated the Armenian community of Diyarbakir in the 1890s, Bedros fled and arrived in Paterson, New Jersey in 1902. Nafina, the daughter of prosperous silk merchants also of Diyarbakir, survived a death march to Syria in the summer of 1915 and experienced the mass killing of her entire family, except for her two young daughters Zivart (Gladys ) and Arshalois (Alice). She arrived in New Jersey in 1920 and married Bedros that year and Arax’s sister Lucille was born in 1922. Arax was close and devoted to all three of her sisters.

She was active in local community and school organizations and a charter member of St Thomas Armenian Church in Tenafly, New Jersey, where she lived for fifty-two years. In the 1960s, she assisted her husband Dr. Gerard Balakian in the development of Sportade, the electrolyte replenishment drink that he invented in 1965, and which was groundbreaking in the sports drinks market in the late ‘60s and early ‘70s. After her husband’s death in 1981, Arax worked as a realtor with Weichert Realities and Friedberg Properties from 1987 to 2022.

Anyone who entered the Balakian home was greeted with Arax’s warm hospitality and superb cooking which she continued into her early nineties. A staunch liberal, she was a supporter of economic and social justice, civil rights, LGBTQ and women’s rights, environmental policies, and global human rights. She could be seen wearing her Gloria Steinham t-shirt that read “women get more radical with age.”

She and her sisters Gladys and Lucille worked assiduously with the Armenian Diocese for earthquake relief in the years following the 1988 Armenian earthquake. In 2004 she was invited with her son Peter to plant a family memorial tree in the special copse at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan. On a family pilgrimage to historic Armenia in eastern Turkey in 2015 when she was eighty-seven, she visited Diyarbakir — her parents’ home city and site of the mass killings of the Skekerlemedjian and Aroosian families — and called it the most profound trip of her life.