One Camera, a Thousand Memories: Young Artsakh Photographer Has Exhibit in Yerevan

By Anzhela Sedrakyan
Special to the Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN —The Dallan Gallery in Yerevan recently hosted an exhibit of photographs by Artsakh-born photographer Nare Arushanyan. The exhibition, which ran May 10-20, was titled “Echoes of Home,” and featured depictions of life in Artsakh and the harrowing displacement.
All proceeds from the sale of the photographs will be donated to organizations supporting displaced Artsakh families.
Nare is 17 years old. With a bright and joyful gaze, she was born and raised in Stepanakert. Her story is a testament to the inspiring strength that can emerge even under the harshest conditions.
Since December 2022, from the moment the blockade of Artsakh began, Nare joined a charitable initiative founded by philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan, called Frontline, as a volunteer. Every day, she visited fellow citizens with health issues, delivering their daily bread—at a time when bread had become scarce in Artsakh.