What Armenia Peace Processors Should Learn from Cyprus and Yemen

The Armenian Foreign Ministry announced on March 14 that it had accepted Azerbaijan’s last two outstanding demands and was ready to sign a peace agreement with its neighbor. Secretary of State Marco Rubio lauded the agreement. “Now is the time to commit to peace, sign and ratify the treaty, and usher in a new era of prosperity for the people of the South Caucasus,” he declared. French President Emmanuel Macron also praised the agreement. “I welcome the announcement of the conclusion of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. There are now no remaining obstacles to the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which should pave the way for a lasting peace in the South Caucasus,” he tweeted on X.
Such praise is premature, if not naive.
The text of the agreement remains confidential — never a good sign — but reported final concessions by Armenia included expelling international observers who have successfully monitored the border, much to the consternation of Azerbaijan that continues to occupy Armenian territory near Jermuk. Second, Armenia reported agreed to change its constitution to omit references to its own declaration of independence of Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian oblast that Azerbaijan ethnically cleansed in September 2023, putting an end to its 1,700-year Christian community.
Such an Azerbaijani demand, and Armenian acquiescence, is even more bizarre since it does not address the oblique revanchism inherent in Azerbaijan’s embrace of its own 1918 declaration of independence, a document that claimed a huge swath of Armenian land in the South Caucasus.
Here, consider Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s words from late last year: “The Azerbaijani Constitution cites the 1991 State Independence Act. This act cites the 1918, May 28 Azerbaijani Declaration of Independence. Furthermore, the act says that the present-day Azerbaijan is the successor of the 1918-1920 Azerbaijan. The 1918-1920 Azerbaijan declaration says that the Southern and Eastern Transcaucasia are Azerbaijani territories. Under the 1919 Entente map Azerbaijan presented claims for the entirety of the present-day provinces of Syunik and Vayots Dzor, and partially for the provinces of Tavush, Gegharkunik, Ararat, Lori and Shirak. Unlike the Constitution of Armenia, the Azerbaijani constitution does contain territorial claims against Armenia.”
Initially, Armenia argued that both sides could retain the integrities of their constitution with provisions that an article in the peace treaty would state that neither side could cite their domestic legislation for not fulfilling the treaty.