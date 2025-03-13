Armenia Expresses Concern over ‘Torture’ of Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan

By Arshaluys Barseghyan

Armenia claimed on March 5 Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan have been subjected to torture, citing evidence observed in photos published by Azerbaijan. More concerns are accumulating over the possible closure of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in Azerbaijan, with its possible consequences for Armenian prisoners.

Following the claims of the Armenian side, the Azerbaijani state-run media outlet APA reported that Azerbaijani human rights defender Sabina Aliyeva had visited Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan.

According to a statement released afterwards, former Nagorno-Karabakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan and former President Bako Sahakyan, as well as other “individuals,” were “interviewed and medically examined.” The statement also claimed that Vardanyan and Sahakyan, as well as other imprisoned Armenians, said “that they had been treated humanely since their detention.”

APA noted that the visit was conducted with the members of Aliyeva’s National Preventive Group on the Prevention of Torture.

In contrast, Armenians on social media, as well as human rights defenders and some government officials, pointed out the wounds on Vardanyan’s face and Sahakyan’s apparently broken and missing teeth.