Ambassador: Armenia–France Ties Never Been Stronger

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — During a July 14 Bastille Day celebration at the French Embassy in Yerevan, Ambassador Olivier Decottignies stated that Armenia is viewed as a sister republic by the French people — not merely in words, but in action. He highlighted the same-day meeting between President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Paris as proof of the growing partnership.

The Ambassador emphasized that relations between Armenia and France have never been as comprehensive and trustworthy as they are today. He recalled past commemorations, including the burial of Misak and Mélinée Manouchian in Paris and this year’s tribute to Admiral Dufournet, who saved over 4,000 Armenians from genocide in 1915.

Decottignies noted France’s ongoing support for Armenia’s peace efforts with Azerbaijan and praised the country’s emergence as a hub in international diplomacy. He confirmed French backing for upcoming major events in Yerevan, such as the 2026 biodiversity summit and the European Political Community gathering.

In defense sector, the Ambassador outlined continued cooperation aimed at equipping, training, and advising Armenian forces, emphasizing France’s commitment to helping Armenia protect its population and sovereignty.

On economic ties, he cited French firms like IDEMIA (ID card production), Carrefour (retail expansion), Mistral (AI partnerships), and Richel Group (greenhouses in Gegharkunik), as well as major infrastructure projects like the Vedi reservoir, funded by the French Development Agency.

He reaffirmed France’s support for Armenia’s European integration and visa liberalization talks, and noted humanitarian efforts for displaced Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh.