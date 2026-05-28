Wendy Bazilian’s Super Spice Snack Mix

FRESNO — “One quarter cup serving of California Raisins is equal to one serving of fruit. And, California Raisins are economical, ready to eat, never bruise and easy to take with you — no washing, peeling or chopping required. California Raisins are a naturally sweet, dried fruit with no added sugar. An underlying premise of the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines is that nutritional needs should be met primarily with nutrient-dense foods and beverages. And, one of six food groups that make up a healthy dietary pattern recommended by the Dietary Guidelines includes fruits, especially whole fruit. Unfortunately, the average person eats far less fruit than is recommended by the Dietary Guidelines.”

“California Raisins are a plant-based food you can feel good about snacking on – they come without added sugar, are fat-free, low in salt, gluten-free and a source of fiber, too. Plus, they will supercharge your diet with valuable vitamins and minerals. For example, they give us a natural hit of potassium to support a healthy nervous system and help our muscles work normally while providing vitamin B6, copper and selenium – all vital for immunity. Plus, manganese for robust bones, as well as iron to help reduce tiredness and fatigue. A small handful of mixed California Raisins and nuts makes a great snacking combo by providing a valuable mix of protein, healthy unsaturated fats and fiber, as well as essential vitamins and minerals to support satiety and nourishment.”

Nutrition professionals such as Elizabeth M. Ward, M.S., R.D., Nutritionist/Author of Boston are singing the praise of California Raisins. U.S.A. Today and Men’s Health magazine asked Ms. Ward this question, what’s one of the best fruits you can eat’? Ms. Ward responded, “Raisins. They deliver fiber (7% DV) and potassium (6% DV). They are portable, available year-round, are good for boosting energy and they may help with weight control. Pack healthy snacks such as plain popcorn, dried fruit, whole grain crackers, or nuts into small containers or baggies. They make great snacks on busy days.”

This Super Spice Snack Mix is from Dr. Wendy Bazilian who says, “This is my go-to snack mix personally and with my clients because it’s easy to make, portable, nutritious and delicious. Full of flavor, this snack mix is high nutrition for boosting energy as a pick-me-up at snack time or as an easy breakfast sprinkled over Greek-style yogurt, apple sauce, or fruit.”

“Make this nutritious, delicious spice snack mix. It’s packed with spices like ginger, cayenne and cinnamon and delicious nuts like almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and raisins. Many spices and herbs have antioxidant levels comparable to fruits and vegetables, and they add great flavor to a variety of foods and can take the place of adding sugar, fat or sodium.”