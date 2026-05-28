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Wendy Bazilian’s Super Spice Snack Mix
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Wendy Bazilian’s Super Spice Snack Mix

by
Christine Vartanian Datian
114
0

FRESNO — “One quarter cup serving of California Raisins is equal to one serving of fruit. And, California Raisins are economical, ready to eat, never bruise and easy to take with you — no washing, peeling or chopping required. California Raisins are a naturally sweet, dried fruit with no added sugar. An underlying premise of the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines is that nutritional needs should be met primarily with nutrient-dense foods and beverages. And, one of six food groups that make up a healthy dietary pattern recommended by the Dietary Guidelines includes fruits, especially whole fruit. Unfortunately, the average person eats far less fruit than is recommended by the Dietary Guidelines.”

“California Raisins are a plant-based food you can feel good about snacking on – they come without added sugar, are fat-free, low in salt, gluten-free and a source of fiber, too. Plus, they will supercharge your diet with valuable vitamins and minerals. For example, they give us a natural hit of potassium to support a healthy nervous system and help our muscles work normally while providing vitamin B6, copper and selenium – all vital for immunity. Plus, manganese for robust bones, as well as iron to help reduce tiredness and fatigue. A small handful of mixed California Raisins and nuts makes a great snacking combo by providing a valuable mix of protein, healthy unsaturated fats and fiber, as well as essential vitamins and minerals to support satiety and nourishment.”

Nutrition professionals such as Elizabeth M. Ward, M.S., R.D., Nutritionist/Author of Boston are singing the praise of California Raisins. U.S.A. Today and Men’s Health magazine asked Ms. Ward this question, what’s one of the best fruits you can eat’? Ms. Ward responded, “Raisins. They deliver fiber (7% DV) and potassium (6% DV). They are portable, available year-round, are good for boosting energy and they may help with weight control. Pack healthy snacks such as plain popcorn, dried fruit, whole grain crackers, or nuts into small containers or baggies. They make great snacks on busy days.”

This Super Spice Snack Mix is from Dr. Wendy Bazilian who says, “This is my go-to snack mix personally and with my clients because it’s easy to make, portable, nutritious and delicious. Full of flavor, this snack mix is high nutrition for boosting energy as a pick-me-up at snack time or as an easy breakfast sprinkled over Greek-style yogurt, apple sauce, or fruit.”

“Make this nutritious, delicious spice snack mix. It’s packed with spices like ginger, cayenne and cinnamon and delicious nuts like almonds, walnuts, pistachios, and raisins. Many spices and herbs have antioxidant levels comparable to fruits and vegetables, and they add great flavor to a variety of foods and can take the place of adding sugar, fat or sodium.”

 

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Ingredients:

1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar

2 teaspoons cinnamon, ground

2 teaspoons ginger, ground

2 teaspoons paprika

1/2-1 teaspoon cayenne—Optional ‘heat’

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup unsalted whole almonds

1 cup unsalted walnut halves

1 cup roasted salted pepitas (shelled pumpkin seeds)

1 cup salted shelled pistachios

1/4 cup thawed apple juice concentrate

1/2 cup golden raisins

3/4 cup dried cherries (or dried cranberries)

1 cup cereal (favorites include Kashi® Heart to Heart Cinnamon, Kashi®

Island Vanilla Wheat Biscuits, Kashi® Dark Cocoa Karma Wheat Biscuits,

Kashi® Go Peanut Butter Crunch)

 

Serves: 24 | Serving Size: 1/4 cup

 

Preparation:

Preheat oven to 250°F.

Mix brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger and paprika in small bowl. Cayenne—optional, too. Set aside.

Place oats, almonds, walnuts, pepitas and pistachios in large bowl. Add thawed apple juice concentrate; toss until nuts are evenly coated. Sprinkle with spice mixture, tossing to coat well.

Spread evenly on two 15x10x1-inch baking pans. Bake 30 minutes, stirring halfway through cook time.

Cool completely on the same or another baking pan on a wire rack. Stir in raisins, dried cherries and cereal. Store in airtight container.

Wendy Bazilian is a writer, educator, food enthusiast and award-winning journalist. She graduated summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa with a B.A. from Tufts University, received her M.A. from UC, San Diego, and completed her Doctorate in Public Health and Nutrition from Loma Linda University summa cum laude where she was awarded the prestigious Chancellor’s Award, the top university honor. She is a registered dietitian nutritionist and American College of Sports Medicine Certified Exercise Physiologist. Dr. Bazilian is author of Eat Clean, Stay Lean series (Rodale), The SuperFoodsRx Diet (Rodale), and has contributed to several books including the James Beard- and IACP-nominated Golden Door Cooks at Home, and the original New York Times bestseller SuperFoodsRx. She maintains a busy private practice with individuals from CEOs, artists, and actors, to professional athletes, parents and children seeking to improve their and their family’s nutrition, fitness and health. Wendy is an expert consultant to the spa industry, to start-up and established food and commodity groups, and to the health care industry. She is on the Board of Directors for the California Academy Foundation, and active advocate for students and others pursuing scholarships, fellowships, research and educational grants, and paid internships—and becoming part of mentoring relationships. She was honored nationally as Nutrition Entrepreneur of the Year for 2022. In 2023, she was awarded the prestigious 2023 Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics’ Distinguished Lecture Award “in recognition of [her] exemplary career and remarkable contributions to the nutrition and dietetics profession.” A frequent nutrition and wellness presenter at scientific, medical, corporate, culinary and public conferences and festivals, Dr. Bazilian’s expertise is featured in and she also writes for a variety of national print and digital media. She has been an expert contributor and returning guest on NBC’s TODAY show and GMA for many years. She is a frequent guest and nutrition expert on Live with Kelly and Mark.

See her medical advice and delicious (easy) grain bowls for California Walnuts at: https://walnuts.org/delicious-and-easy-grain-bowls/

Raisin Administrative Committee

2445 Capitol Street, Suite 200

Fresno, CA 93721-2236

Phone: (559) 225-0520

Fax: (559) 225-0652

Website: https://www.raisins.org/

For this recipe: https://calraisins.org/recipe/super-spice-snack-mix/

Also:

https://livewithkellyandmark.com/recipes/wendy-bazilians-super-spice-nutty-snack-mix

https://californiaraisinsscandinavia.com/california-raisins-make-for-a-healthy-snack/#:~:text=A%20small%20handful%20of%20mixed,to%20support%20satiety%20and%20nourishment.

https://www.kelloggs.com/content/dam/NorthAmerica/kelloggs/en_US/images/articles/education-opportunities/Wendy%20Bazilian%20Recipes.pdf

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