Faith Leaders Unite to Call out Hinduphobia, Demand Fair Media Coverage

HONOLULU (PRNewswire, Science of Identity Foundation) — In a rare demonstration of unity, religious leaders representing diverse faiths and substantial communities from Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Jewish, and Sikh traditions issued an interfaith coalition letter on January 28 urging the media to reject anti-Hindu prejudice and embrace balanced, respectful reporting.

The coalition’s letter condemns the “recent biased portrayal of Hindus in the media,” citing concerns about the promotion of anti-Hindu bigotry, which misrepresents spiritual organizations and individuals.

“Media has recently published content that not only promotes Hinduphobia but also biases against individuals and organizations from multiple faith backgrounds,” the letter says.

The letter addresses how the Science of Identity Foundation, a spiritual organization rooted in the Hindu Gaudiya Vaishnava tradition, has been unfairly portrayed in narratives that promote “fear and animosity towards Hindu practices.”

Signatories of the letter include Sukhi Chahal of The Khalsa Today, a prominent Sikh organization; Hakim Ouansafi of the Muslim Association; Bishop Mesrop Parsamyan of the Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America, representing Eastern Orthodox Christians; Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Archdiocese for the Military Services, a leading voice in the Catholic community; Dr. Jeffery D. Long of Elizabethtown College, a respected Hindu scholar; and Dr. Richard Benkin of Interfaith Strength, representing the Jewish faith. These leaders emphasize that “the vitality of our democracy depends on embracing our diversity, not exploiting it for discord.”

“The increasing number of voices standing against anti-Hindu prejudice is deeply encouraging,” said Jeannie Bishop, president of the Science of Identity Foundation.