Pianist Martha Argerich
Armenia & Karabakh

Legendary Pianist Martha Argerich to Perform at Kapan Festival in July

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
KAPAN, Armenia — World-renowned pianist and 2016 Kennedy Center Honoree Martha Argerich will make her first appearance in Armenia at the Kapan Fest 2025. The festival, which is being held in Kapan for the third time, will be held from July 4 to 15.

In addition to Argerich, the festival will feature world-renowned artists, including Marian Petrescu, Arturo Solar, Theodosia Ntoku, Francesco Villa, Dong-Hyeok Lim, Lida Chen Argerich, Damien Darioli, Ido Bar-Shai, Jean-Marie Parreir and others. For the first time, electronic music will be presented at the festival with a performance by world-renowned multi-instrumentalist Philipp Johann Timm.

Another unique feature is the exhibition of 18th-century string instruments, including Stradivarius and Guarneri del Gesù violins, which will be presented in Kapan for the second time by the famous violin maker Florian Leonard from London.

The Kapan Fest, held at the Organ Hall of the Kapan State College of Arts, will feature daily concerts and master classes for more than 50 young musicians, who will arrive from different parts of Armenia, as well as from Denmark, Slovakia, and Portugal. Young people living in Kapan and engaged in music will also participate in the master classes.

The festival continues to closely collaborate with leading Armenian and foreign renowned musicians who have supported the initiative with their participation since its inception, including Hayk Kazazyan, Marianna Shirinyan, Julien Lieber, Andrey Gridchuk, Anna Sarkisova, Christian Erbsloh Papazian, Ursula von Lerber-Erbsloh, Ellie Su, Hrachya Avanesyan, Armen Nazaryan, Armen Karamyan, Norayr Kartashyan, Tigran Suchyan, Narek Avagyan and others.

This year, Kapan Fest will once again host the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Sergey Smbatyan, and will welcome famous Armenian artists Astghik Siranosyan, Ruzan Mantashyan, and Mikael Voskanyan into its artistic family.

Kapan Fest founder, cellist Sevak Avanesyan, said, “What started as a crazy dream and vision to bring a musical renaissance to Armenia has, in just three years, become one of the world’s most renowned and leading music festivals. Kapan Fest is more than just a concert series; it is a celebration of cultural resilience, artistic excellence, and community spirit.”

Kapan Fest 2025 is funded by the Kapan Municipality, Zangezur Copper and Molybdenum Combine, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Armenia, AGBU France, the EU Delegation to Armenia, the Embassies of the Kingdom of Belgium, Switzerland and Argentina in Armenia, Pirastro, the Amaras Art Alliance, the Eastern Region of Hamazkayin, the Arslanyan Foundation, the Goethe Institute, MG Concerts, Karas Wines, Gurkha Cigar, GG and Enterprise companies, benefactors Thomas Wang and Regina Sir, as well as many other friends of the festival.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
