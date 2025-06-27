  TOP STORIES WEEK   27
 

California Assemblymember Greg Wallis
Assemblymember Greg Wallis Joins California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation announces Assemblymember Greg Wallis (R-Bermuda Dunes) has become its 55th member.

Wallis declared: "I am proud to join the California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation. I have been a longtime supporter of Armenian American issues in my district, and I look forward to amplifying Armenian-American voices at the statewide level."

The California Armenian Legislative Caucus Foundation serves as a forum for members from the California Senate and Assembly to identify key issues affecting Armenian Americans and develop and empower the Armenian American community throughout California. The Foundation encourages advocacy and participation in cultural, educational, and community efforts in California. Through advocacy, the Foundation strives to ensure that California Armenian American's voices are heard and given a platform.

Topics: Politics
People: Greg Wallis
