The Striking and Memorable Sofya Khandamirova

YEREVAN/MOSCOW — Russian theater and film actress Sofya Khandamirova (b. 1991, Moscow) confidently blends theatrical training with cinematic diversity. From an early age, she studied music and graduated from music school with a focus on piano. In 2013, she completed her studies at the Boris Shchukin Theatre Institute. From 2013 to 2015, she collaborated with the Stanislavsky Electrotheatre, playing striking roles in productions based on both classical and contemporary works. Her film debut came in 2014, followed by leading roles in “How to Divorce a Millionaire,” “Cossacks,” and others. In 2017, she portrayed Kitty Shcherbatskaya in Karen Shakhnazarov’s film “Anna Karenina: Vronsky’s Story.” Khandamirova frequently appears in modern melodramas and thrillers.

Dear Sofya, as an actress of the new generation, what do you think about the craft and art of acting in the 21st century?

I don’t think the craft of acting today is fundamentally different from what actors of older generations did, because the foundation is the same. I still work based on the principle: “from my soul to the soul of the viewer.” What’s changed, perhaps, is the pace, because the speed of work today on set, especially in serials, is completely different. And, of course, the quality of the material — the scripts. But that’s a separate conversation. It’s like a marathon: there’s little time, sometimes none at all for analysis or, even more so, rehearsal — and you have to juggle a lot of tasks internally.

But if you learn to work under such conditions and at that pace, you become a kind of universal soldier — nothing is beyond your reach! Of course, they don’t teach you that in theater schools. That only comes with experience.

The more often you go on set, the more this skill grows and solidifies. Quick reactions, fast information processing — that’s what develops.

You have a very striking and memorable appearance. As we know, the beauty Elizabeth Taylor once played an unattractive woman — and did so brilliantly. Have you ever had to play such a character? If not, would you be willing to take on the challenge and transform into a woman considered unattractive?