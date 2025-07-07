  TOP STORIES WEEK   28
 

The Armenian Chorale of Rhode Island
Armenian Chorale of Rhode Island Celebrates 70th Anniversary

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Gary Nahabedian

PROVIDENCE — With voices lifted in harmony and hearts filled with pride, the Armenian community of Rhode Island gathered on June 28 to celebrate a remarkable milestone: the 70th anniversary of the Armenian Chorale of Rhode Island, under the inspired leadership of composer and conductor Konstantin Petrossian. For seven decades, the Chorale has stood as a cultural beacon — preserving and sharing the timeless beauty of Armenian music.

The evening was graced by the presence of many guests, inspiring a mix of song, dance, recognition, and community spirit. A distinguished group of Rhode Island political leaders honored the event with official citations, acknowledging the Chorale’s cultural impact.

Rhode Island State Senator David Tikoian and Congressman Seth Magaziner attended the concert in person and offered their warm congratulations. Their presence underscored the strong and ongoing support for Armenian culture across Rhode Island’s leadership.

Adding a meaningful international dimension, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the United States Lilit Makunts sent a letter of recognition. Her message expressed gratitude for the Chorale’s tireless dedication to cultural preservation and its role in strengthening the connection between the Armenian homeland and its diaspora.

The evening’s performances featured a rich and moving program of Armenian choral music, showcasing the depth and spirit of the Armenian heritage. A highlight was the performances of the group of soloists. The Nazeli Dance Group brought the joy and rhythm of Armenian folk dance to life with energy, elegance, and authenticity.

The Nazeli Dance Group at the celebration

Fr. Kapriel Nazarian’s participation added spiritual resonance to the occasion, while master of ceremonies Ara Boghigian kept the evening flowing with warmth, insight, and professionalism.

Following the program, guests gathered for a reception featuring refreshments including Armenian delicacies.

This 70th anniversary celebration was not just a concert — it was a living testament to the enduring power of Armenian music, culture, and community. The Armenian Chorale of Rhode Island has uplifted generations through song, and this milestone reaffirmed its vital place in our cultural life.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
