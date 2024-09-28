NJ Reception Promotes My Step Charitable Foundation

By Gilda Buchakjian Kupelian

FORT LEE, N.J. — A select group of close to fifty Armenian community leaders and guests were invited to a reception in honor of Anna Hakobyan, the spouse of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. The event aimed to highlight the many projects of the My Step Charitable Foundation of Armenia, of which she is the executive director.

The indefatigable Vicki Shoghag Hovanessian, Cultural Advisor to the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Washington, still recovering from recent surgery, graciously offered to host the convivial event in North Jersey on September 24, at the behest of Ambassador of Armenia to the US Lilit Makunts.

Hovanessian welcomed and toasted the guest of honor and the guests with her usual warmth and generous hospitality. She commended the dedication of Hakobyan putting “her heart and soul into the Foundation” and underscored the importance of the initiatives engendered by the Foundation that aim to benefit all segments of the Armenian population.

Donning the Armenian flag pendant, Hakobyan greeted the attendees with appreciation and elaborated about the foundation with enthusiasm and commitment. The guest of honor then thanked Hovanesian for graciously organizing and hosting the event.

Ani Hovanessian, who supported her mother Vicki in this endeavor, shared Hakobyan’s background as a journalist and editor, and her long-term involvement in social, educational, and environmental initiatives. The Board of Trustees of the Foundation includes the minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports, and the minister of High-Tech Industry Mkhitar Hayrapetyan as its chairman.