From left, Baydzig Minassian, Lucienne Aynilian, Shoghag Hovanessian, Vasken Setrakian, Sossy Setrakian, Anna Hakobyan, Dr. Louiza Kubikian, Talin Topalakian, Vahram Aynilian, Shoghig Tarpinian, Siroun Meguerditchian, Norair Meguerditchian, Gilda Buchakjian Kupelian, Dr. Vaghenag Tarpinian
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

NJ Reception Promotes My Step Charitable Foundation

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Gilda Buchakjian Kupelian

FORT LEE, N.J. — A select group of close to fifty Armenian community leaders and guests were invited to a reception in honor of Anna Hakobyan, the spouse of Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. The event aimed to highlight the many projects of the My Step Charitable Foundation of Armenia, of which she is the executive director.

Vicki Shoghag Hovanessian, at left, and Anna Hakobyan

The indefatigable Vicki Shoghag Hovanessian, Cultural Advisor to the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Washington, still recovering from recent surgery, graciously offered to host the convivial event in North Jersey on September 24, at the behest of Ambassador of Armenia to the US Lilit Makunts.

Hovanessian welcomed and toasted the guest of honor and the guests with her usual warmth and generous hospitality. She commended the dedication of Hakobyan putting “her heart and soul into the Foundation” and underscored the importance of the initiatives engendered by the Foundation that aim to benefit all segments of the Armenian population.

Donning the Armenian flag pendant, Hakobyan greeted the attendees with appreciation and elaborated about the foundation with enthusiasm and commitment. The guest of honor then thanked Hovanesian for graciously organizing and hosting the event.

Ani Hovanessian, who supported her mother Vicki in this endeavor, shared Hakobyan’s background as a journalist and editor, and her long-term involvement in social, educational, and environmental initiatives. The Board of Trustees of the Foundation includes the minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports, and the minister of High-Tech Industry Mkhitar Hayrapetyan as its chairman.

Deputy Director of Programs and External Relations of the My Step Foundation Talin Topalakian provided an informative PowerPoint presentation detailing the programs developed by the foundation.

Established in 2018 in Yerevan, the philosophy of the foundation is based on the humanitarian mission, “Help a man to get on his feet and let him stand on his own.” It focuses on supporting the growth of human capital in Armenia that will help individuals become self-sufficient and maintain a dignified life. The values fostered are dignity, accountability, partnership, transparency and equal opportunity.

The programs developed by the My Step Charitable Foundation include: the Quanta master’s degree program, intended to collect and centralize Armenian advanced scientific potential in the motherland and to create a platform for the development and prosperity of science and technology; Horizons, a new non-formal educational model in general education for the rural, underprivileged settlements of Armenia; the “Discovering the Professional Potential of War Participants” initiative, which fosters the socioeconomic reintegration of war casualties with disabilities by promoting motivation to work, providing capacity-building sessions, vocational training and business planning workshops, and then refers them to jobs in public and private sectors, or helps to fund their small business plans; the “From Successful to Novice” Small Business Support Program, which serves as a bridge between those who have achieved success in different fields and those who are taking their first steps in those fields; cultural programs and initiatives within various areas of culture, which will help preserve the values that have been transmitted to us Armenians throughout the centuries; and the Neruzh Diaspora Tech Startup Program (https://mystep.foundation/en/programs/theneruzh-diaspora-tech-startup-program/).

To accomplish the full range of country-wide, development projects in education, science, technology, skills, and economic-social development requires engaging in internal and external collaborations, long-term investments, and consistent efforts, Topalakian said.

Talented concert pianist Karine Poghosyan played a piano sonata of Aram Khatchaturian with virtuosity and bravura, much to the guests’ approbation.

The guest of honor, Anna Hakobyan, entertained questions about Armenia and the Foundation.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

For further information about the My Step Foundation, please visit https://mystep.foundation/en/.

