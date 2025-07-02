  TOP STORIES WEEK   27
 

Christian Immler (Seneca) and Douglas Ray Williams (Nero) (photo Kathy Wittman
Arts & CultureOpinion

BEMF Pulled Off Quite a Feat

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
By Michael Goetjen

BOSTON (The Boston Musical Intelligencer) — The centerpiece opera production of BEMF 2025 — Reinhard Keiser’s “Octavia” (1705) — dazzled us at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theater on Wednesday, June 11,in its second performance of the week. This year’s operatic offering highlights a lesser-known contemporary of — but important musical influence on — Handel and Telemann. Keiser (1674-1739) held the post of main composer and later music director and business manager of the Oper am Gänsemarkt in Hamburg. His involvement in this operatic venture continued on and off from about 1697 to 1717; he was a poor business manager and often skipped town when things went south financially only to return later and resume his post. Yet, as an opera composer he was quite successful and worked with a young Handel who played violin and harpsichord in the orchestra as well as composed operas for the same theater from 1703-08. Keiser’s operas had a major impact on Handel’s operatic style prior to his trips to Italy and the younger composer would continue to borrow from Keiser’s scores throughout his career.

BEMF’s choice to program “Octavia”a tale of love and infidelity in Nero’s Rome — shows that Keiser is not merely an inferior predecessor to Handel but also rather a compelling musical dramatist in his own right. The BEMF orchestra, dance company, and cast pulled off an exceptional feat on Wednesday night: to produce a Baroque opera by a somewhat obscure composer with an attention to historical accuracy of presentation while also creating a compelling and engaging drama.

The costumes (Anna Kjellsdotter) and sets (Alexander McCargar) replicated the 18th century’s view of ancient Rome, making clever use of moving set pieces that evoke the kind of stage machinery in vogue at the time. The beautiful and ornate costumes combined 18th-century dress with Roman togas and laurel wreaths. The troupe of 5 dancers (directed by Marie-Nathalie Lacoursière and choreographed by Hubert Hazebroucq) added a touch of spectacle in the four dance sections, at times portraying dancing fish and later ghosts attacking grave robbers. They deftly wove together 18th-century dance techniques with a modern sense of narrative to add further depth to the story.

The show brought Boston area favorites such as Amanda Forsythe, Aaron Sheehan, Richard Pittsinger, and Jason McStoots to the stage together with out-of-town guests including Hungarian soprano Emőke Baráth in the title role. Baráth in particular deserves accolades; an announcement prior to the show told us that she was feeling unwell and would be marking most of her choreography. Despite this, she persevered, singing each aria and scene with strength of voice and emotional fervor that brought the regal Octavia to life. In particular, her extended accompanied recitative in Act 2, as Octavia prepares to take her own life, displayed both sincere emotion and vocal prowess, despite her standing still centerstage for the entirety. We didn’t mind the missing stage movements.

Christian Immler (Seneca), Douglas Ray Williams (Nero), and Emőke Baráth (Octavia) (photo Kathy Wittman)

Baritone Douglas Ray Williams portrayed the capricious and inconstant emperor Nero, Octavia’s husband. He undergoes a significant character development through the opera, beginning by forsaking his wife for the Armenian queen Ormœna (Forsythe) who is herself married. He then attempts to do away with his wife by forcing her to commit suicide. Octavia is saved from this fate by Piso (Sheehan); she later appears to Nero pretending to be her own ghost. At this point, the famously insane emperor descends into madness but is brought out of it by his general Fabius’s (Pittsinger) announcement of his defeat of Piso’s rebellion (the historical Pisonian conspiracy) and the subsequent revelation that Octavia lives. Husband and wife reconcile and Nero pardons Piso, achieving the lieto fine (happy ending) expected of such operas. Williams drew us into Nero’s journey with his evocative acting and deft use of vocal shadings. When acting the imperious ruler, he drew on the full resources of his dark lower register but when driven to madness by guilt and fear of his wife’s “ghost” he displayed an impressive lightness in his upper register. In this way, Williams demonstrated the versatility of the medium-low male voice not often heard in bel canto or contemporary operatic singing.

Led by co-music directors Stephen Stubbs and Paul O’Dette in the continuo section and concertmaster Robert Mealy in the strings, the BEMF orchestra shone throughout the evening. Keiser’s score calls for some unusual and innovative (for the time) orchestrations such as frequent use of two horns (Todd Williams and Nathanael Udell) and in one aria no less than 4 bassoons (Dominic Teresi, Allen Hamrick, Marilyn Boenau, and Sally Merriman). The orchestra sat on the floor in front of the stage and arranged themselves as Keiser’s orchestra would likely have been at the Gänsemarkt theater, even using a few faux candles as stand lights. The upper strings along with woodwinds sat in two long rows facing each other in the center with the continuo section in a group at one end and the orchestral cellos at the other. Mealy sat dead center facing toward the stage, allowing him to be seen clearly by the whole orchestra and the singers. Such a set up might seem odd to us today, but it was standard practice at the time.

The continuo section deserves special mention as well. Featuring O’Dette and Stubbs on theorbo and guitar along with David Morris (viola da gamba), Maxine Eilander (Baroque harp), Nathaniel Chase (double bass), and Jörg Jacobi (harpsichord), the continuo displayed great cohesion in their playing throughout and their instrumentation choices changed to suit the emotion of the singers in each section. For instance, the harp and gamba might accompany a particularly heartfelt moment while the harpsichord and plucked strings along with double bass might emphasize a more strident tone. This attention to instrumentation of continuo is both historically accurate and enhances the drama of the otherwise somewhat dry recitatives.

The Cutler Majestic proved quite hospitable to this production as it is slightly smaller than some other theaters nearby. The warm acoustic allowed not only for the various sections of the orchestra to be heard with great clarity but also for the singers to project over the orchestra without strain. The only balance issue came with the two baritones (Williams and Christian Immler as the philosopher Seneca) whose lower registers the orchestra sometimes overshadowed. But, we never struggled to hear the wonderfully light coloratura of Forsythe’s Ormœna or Sherezade Panthaki’s Clelia, for instance. Such a revealing sonic environment might have exposed intonation or timing issues, but none were apparent as the strings played cohesively and the winds (especially Debra Nagy’s oboe) maintained warm and resonant timbres throughout.

The BEMF Dance Company (photo Kathy Wittman)

Overall, BEMF pulled off quite a feat with “Octavia,” bringing together the finest in HIP instrumentalists, singers, dancers, costume and stage design to delight us with a three hour opera that felt much shorter. The orchestra rose to the challenge of Keiser’s innovative instrumentation. The singers gave emotionally nuanced portrayals of characters that might otherwise tend to the one dimensional without sacrificing technical precision in the often-challenging coloratura. And all 11 roles were strongly cast.

Octavia repeated on Friday evening, June 13, and Sunday afternoon June 15.

(Michael Goetjen, a musicologist, harpsichordist, and organist whose research focuses on 18th-century opera and the music of Mozart, teaches at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and BoCo (Boston Conservatory).)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
