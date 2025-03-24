  TOP STORIES WEEK   13
 

The interior of the restaurant (photo Aram Arkun)
Arts & CultureInternational

You Can Find More than Just Paella in Valencia

by
Aram Arkun
0

VALENCIA, Spain — Armenian restaurants not only can serve great food but often may act as culinary representatives of Armenian culture in various corners of the world. Asador Bufalo, a lively Armenian restaurant in Valencia, is one such outpost. A small family-run restaurant, the owners and staff are recent immigrants from Armenia.

The exterior of the restaurant (photo Aram Arkun)

You might think that Asador is a Spanish version of the Armenian name Asadour, but in fact in Spanish it means barbecue, grill or spit, while Bufalo means much the same in Spanish as it does in English — buffalo. Marianna Nersesyan, part of the family that runs the restaurant, said that they do not have buffalo meat on the menu and the name was just chosen because they liked the way it sounded.

Wall poster for the restaurant (photo Aram Arkun)

The menu includes all kinds of grilled meats and vegetables, served with lavash, Armenian salad, pastirma, Armenian wines and fruit compote drinks, and desserts like home-made paklava. The walls are decorated with reproductions of Armenian paintings by such masters as Martiros Saryan, and the tables have tablecloths with Armenian designs.

While Armenians have lived in Spain from the 16th century, if not earlier, the current Armenian community in Valencia, and in Spain in general, is a new one that is largely composed of Armenians from the Republic of Armenia and some other post-Soviet states who came starting in the 1990s. There are only estimates of the numbers of Armenians in Spain. According to the Armenian government (diaspora.gov.am) there are some 40-50,000 Armenians in Spain altogether, while the Armenian Church (https://www.armenian-church.eu/en/regioncategories/spain-en/) estimates this number to be no more than 15,000. Nersesyan was not sure of the number but leaned towards the higher range.
Nersesyan said that Armenians in Spain do not face any prejudice or problems, and praised Spaniards as very warm and people-loving.

Three members of the family running Asador Bufalo restaurant: from left, Lianna Avetisyan, Marianna Nersesyan, and Anna Hovhannisyan (photo Aram Arkun)

The family that started Asador Bufalo came to Valencia in 2012, said Nersesyan, because they heard that people are very kind and the climate and ocean are great. First Marianna’s husband came, then the others, all in the span of three months.

The interior of the restaurant (photo Aram Arkun)

Since the family had operated a restaurant in Armenia, they decided to continue the tradition in their new country. They started their own restaurant in 2021, but because of the pandemic restrictions, they had a tough time. Nonetheless, through the restaurant they got to meet many of the local Armenian community. While many Russian-speakers and other peoples from the former Soviet Union as well as the locals, come to the restaurant, Armenians compose the majority of customers, Nersesyan said.

Older Armenian restaurants offer some Armenian items, but not the full grill variety of Asador Bufalo.

She added that Armenians live throughout the city. In the nearby municipality of Mislata there is a khachkar [cross-stone], erected in 2010 in memory of the victims of the Armenian Genocide (the city itself officially recognized and condemned the Genocide in 2017), and a Sunday school run by the Ararat Armenian Association, but there is no church. The only Armenian church in Spain at present is in Malaga, which was established in 2022.

The connection with Armenia remains immediate for many Valencian Armenians, as Yerevan is just a relatively short flight away (direct via nearby Barcelona). Armenian singers and actors visit Valencia and other places in Spain frequently for concerts or presentations. For example, the restaurant had on display an advertisement for comedian (and former mayor of Yerevan) Hayk Marutyan’s show on February 23. Aram MP3 and Iveta Mukuchyan gave a concert on March 2 in Valencia, while the famous singer Armenchik (Armen Gondrachyan) was to give a concert on March 24 there.

The restaurant has a lively presence on social media. Check out https://www.facebook.com/AsadorBufaloRestaurante/ or https://www.instagram.com/restaurante.bufalo_/?hl=en.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
