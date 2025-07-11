Klingen Instrumental Ensemble Presents ‘Sounds of Armenia in London’

LONDON — On the evening of June 14, London’s St Paul’s Church resonated with the rich and vibrant sounds of Armenian classical music, as the Klingen Instrumental Ensemble, soloists, and choir presented a celebration of Armenian musical heritage. Conducted by Maestro Sipan Olah, the concert brought together an impressive lineup of Armenian and international musicians, offering a unique interpretation of works by twelve significant Armenian composers.

Ani Baghdassaryan welcomed attendees to St Paul’s Church. The concert began with Aram Khachaturian’s Dance of the Pink Maidens from the Gayane Suite, arranged by Sipan Olah for piano (four hands), string quartet, oboe, and flute which the Klingen String Quartet (Polina Sharafyan, Xiongyufan Miao, Elizabeth Tobald, Erlend Vestby), along with Nika Pinter (flute), Hagop Mouradian (oboe), and pianists Maria Palazian and Sipan Olah, performed.

Artemi Ayvazyan’s River Araks was performed by mezzo-soprano Helen Rotchel and pianist Maria Palazian.

Guitarist Arie Dakesian presented his arrangement of Arno Babajanian’s Melody and Humoresque, adding a personal touch to the two-part composition.

Khachaturian’s Uzundara, featuring Caucasian folk rhythms, was brought to life by oboist Mouradian and pianist Palazian.

Artur Bobikyan performed two of his own works, Stand or Be Silent and “Prelude No. 3,” on piano, adding a contemporary element to the evening.