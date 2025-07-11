  TOP STORIES WEEK   28
 

Sipan Olah conducts the musicians
Arts & CultureInternational

Klingen Instrumental Ensemble Presents ‘Sounds of Armenia in London’

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
49
0

LONDON — On the evening of June 14, London’s St Paul’s Church resonated with the rich and vibrant sounds of Armenian classical music, as the Klingen Instrumental Ensemble, soloists, and choir presented a celebration of Armenian musical heritage. Conducted by Maestro Sipan Olah, the concert brought together an impressive lineup of Armenian and international musicians, offering a unique interpretation of works by twelve significant Armenian composers.

Helen Rotchel

Ani Baghdassaryan welcomed attendees to St Paul’s Church. The concert began with Aram Khachaturian’s Dance of the Pink Maidens from the Gayane Suite, arranged by Sipan Olah for piano (four hands), string quartet, oboe, and flute which the Klingen String Quartet (Polina Sharafyan, Xiongyufan Miao, Elizabeth Tobald, Erlend Vestby), along with Nika Pinter (flute), Hagop Mouradian (oboe), and pianists Maria Palazian and Sipan Olah, performed.

Maria Palazian and Sipan Olah

Artemi Ayvazyan’s River Araks was performed by mezzo-soprano Helen Rotchel and pianist Maria Palazian.

Nika Pinter and Arie Dakessian

Guitarist Arie Dakesian presented his arrangement of Arno Babajanian’s Melody and Humoresque, adding a personal touch to the two-part composition.

Hagop Mouradian

Khachaturian’s Uzundara, featuring Caucasian folk rhythms, was brought to life by oboist Mouradian and pianist Palazian.

Artur Bobikyan

Artur Bobikyan performed two of his own works, Stand or Be Silent and “Prelude No. 3,” on piano, adding a contemporary element to the evening.

Gomidas’s Shushiki, arranged by Dakesian for flute and guitar, evoked the spirit of Armenian village dances.

Isabella Karaoghlanian singing, at left

A highlight was Babajanian’s Vocalise, performed by soprano Isabella Karaoghlanian, Palazian, and the Klingen String Quartet, directed by Olah.

Yerevan 2800, composed by Araik Gevorgyan and arranged by Palazian, honoured the city’s anniversary with a performance by Palazian and the quartet directed by Olah.

Hayarpi Yeghikyan

My Yerevan by Vagharshak Kotoyan deepened the patriotic theme, performed by soprano Hayarpi Yeghikyan and the ensemble.

Polina Sharafyan

Eduard Baghdasaryan’s “Nocturne” was presented by violinist Sharafyan and pianist Bobikyan, showcasing its lyrical quality.

As a tenor, Olah sang Konstantin Petrossian’s Hayastan–Armenia anthem.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

The famous Waltz from Khachaturian’s “Masquerade Suite,” arranged by Olah, was presented by the Klingen Ensemble.

At the end of the concert the Klingen Choir performed Edgar Hovhannisyan’s Arpa-Sevan, Lusikyan’s Nor Hayastan, and Babajanian’s Tchknagh Yeraz. The culmination of the concert was Shakaryan’s jazz-inflected Armenian Folk Songs medley, which had been newly arranged by Olah in which all the instrumental and vocal participants of the concert gathered together for one major final performance. There was a standing ovation at the end of the concert.

Sipan Olah receives certificate from Ealing Councillor Seema Kumar

Ealing Councillor Seema Kumar praised Olah for his immense contribution to disseminating Armenian music and culture in London, presenting him with a special award and certificate from Mayor of Ealing Yvonne Johnson. Attendees included councillors from various London boroughs, representatives from Armenian schools, “Znaniye” schools and foundation, cultural organization chairmen and members, and music enthusiasts from across the United Kingdom.

