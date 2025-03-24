  TOP STORIES WEEK   13
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
13

Week

Latest articles of the week
Ara Naroian and Lory Simonian in a scene from Toumanyan’s play (photo Aram Arkun)
Arts & CultureCommunity

Tekeyan Boston Celebrates Poon Paregentan

by
Aram Arkun
22
0

WATERTOWN — The Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Boston Chapter celebrated an early Poon Paregentan on Sunday afternoon, March 2 at the Baikar Building in Watertown with a luncheon and bilingual lively cultural program with interactive portions.

Rita Balyozian (photo Jeanine Shememian)

Chapter Co-Chair Rita Balyozian explained in Armenian the meaning of Poon Paregentan, its place in the Armenian calendar on the eve of the fasting period of Great Lent (Medz Bahk), and the ways in which Armenians traditionally celebrated it, which included games with masks and dramatic presentations. She then invited several young people, Lory Simonian, Ara Naroian and Shant Der Torossian to perform in Armenian a version of Hovhannes Toumanyan’s “Paregentan” short story, for which she served as the general narrator. This story was first published in Tbilisi in 1910 in the children’s monthly Hasker. The presentation of this humorous story about a husband and wife who did not like one another and were tricked by a wily stranger elicited laughs and applause from the audience.

Shant Der Torossian acting in the Toumanyan play (photo Aram Arkun)

Chapter Corresponding Secretary Jeanine Shememian spoke about Poon Paregentan in English before presenting a competition on dressing up a bride in traditional Armenian costume with the use of various arts and crafts supplies, which she planned and supervised with TCA Boston Chapter Assistant Treasurer Suzy Naroian, along with the remaining games and activities of the day. Volunteers from the youth present were divided into two groups, and at the end, the audience voted on the winner through applause.

Jeanine Shememian (photo Aram Arkun)

Balyozian then introduced a young talented guest singer, 17-year-old Alla Petrosyan, who sang two Armenian songs, Yeraz im yergir haireni and Mardigi yerkeh.

Singer Alla Petrosyan (photo Jeanine Shememian)

After this, Shememian asked a group of young audience members to form two teams and play a game to build the highest tower possible out of plastic cups over the course of ten minutes.

Teams competed in various games (photo Aram Arkun)

The wider audience participated in a trivia contest on Armenian history, literature and culture including ten questions, which Shememian conducted.

Door prizes were distributed: from left, Jeanine Shememian, Garo Giritlian, and Suzy Naroian (photo Aram Arkun)

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Naroian and Shememian supervised the drawing and distribution of door prizes.

Door prizes were distributed: from left, Jeanine Shememian, Lori Tomarci, Suzy Naroian and Garo Tomarci (photo Aram Arkun)

Chapter Vice Chair Sargis Gavlakian concluded the formal program with a recitation of a poem he had written many years ago about the Armenian homeland, and some closing remarks.

Sargis Gavlakian (photo Aram Arkun)

Shememian thanked supporters of the event for their donations, including Arman and Armine Manoukian of the House of Lavash in Belmont for their lavash, and Avo Bedrossian of Gourmet Nuts and Food in Canton, who donated halva sweets. Chapter Co-Chair Dr. Aida Yavshayan, Recording Secretary Maral Der Torossian, and Balyozian contributed greatly along with the other chapter members to the preparation of the luncheon.

Some of the participants in the Poon Paregentan games and festivities (photo Jeanine Shememian)

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous You Can Find More than Just Paella in Valencia
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaUSA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.