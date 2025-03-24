Tekeyan Boston Celebrates Poon Paregentan

WATERTOWN — The Tekeyan Cultural Association (TCA) Boston Chapter celebrated an early Poon Paregentan on Sunday afternoon, March 2 at the Baikar Building in Watertown with a luncheon and bilingual lively cultural program with interactive portions.

Chapter Co-Chair Rita Balyozian explained in Armenian the meaning of Poon Paregentan, its place in the Armenian calendar on the eve of the fasting period of Great Lent (Medz Bahk), and the ways in which Armenians traditionally celebrated it, which included games with masks and dramatic presentations. She then invited several young people, Lory Simonian, Ara Naroian and Shant Der Torossian to perform in Armenian a version of Hovhannes Toumanyan’s “Paregentan” short story, for which she served as the general narrator. This story was first published in Tbilisi in 1910 in the children’s monthly Hasker. The presentation of this humorous story about a husband and wife who did not like one another and were tricked by a wily stranger elicited laughs and applause from the audience.

Chapter Corresponding Secretary Jeanine Shememian spoke about Poon Paregentan in English before presenting a competition on dressing up a bride in traditional Armenian costume with the use of various arts and crafts supplies, which she planned and supervised with TCA Boston Chapter Assistant Treasurer Suzy Naroian, along with the remaining games and activities of the day. Volunteers from the youth present were divided into two groups, and at the end, the audience voted on the winner through applause.

Balyozian then introduced a young talented guest singer, 17-year-old Alla Petrosyan, who sang two Armenian songs, Yeraz im yergir haireni and Mardigi yerkeh.

After this, Shememian asked a group of young audience members to form two teams and play a game to build the highest tower possible out of plastic cups over the course of ten minutes.

The wider audience participated in a trivia contest on Armenian history, literature and culture including ten questions, which Shememian conducted.