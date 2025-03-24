  TOP STORIES WEEK   13
 

Greg Vartan (courtesy Greg Vartan campaign)
CommunityOpinion

I’m a Dem Running for Congress: Here’s What Biden Got Wrong on Armenia

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
3
0

By Greg Vartan

Special to the Mirror-Spectator

Today, our community is at a crossroads. President Biden let us down. President Trump is not the answer. Let me explain, offer my views, and share what I believe we need to move forward.

Like many Armenians, I supported President Biden and was pleased when he became the first US President since Reagan to recognize the Armenian Genocide. But while he acknowledged the past, he failed to take decisive action against Azerbaijan’s genocide of Artsakh’s indigenous Armenians. His administration provided crucial aid to Ukraine while ignoring Armenia’s pleas for help. Biden and his team, including former U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, prioritized “stability” in the South Caucasus over justice, waiving Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act in 2024, which enabled Azerbaijan’s military buildup. Power, despite her work on genocide prevention, stayed largely indifferent as Azerbaijan carried out ethnic cleansing in Artsakh. The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) even gave the Biden administration a failing grade for aiding Azerbaijan’s 2023 genocide of Artsakh Armenians and failing to hold the Aliyev regime accountable, leading to displaced Armenians and refugees.

In the 2024 election, many Armenian-Americans who had proudly supported Democrats for decades shifted their hopes to Trump. However, we must be extremely wary of putting our faith in a president who openly praises strongmen like Recep Tayyip Erdoğan — calling him a “very smart guy” as recently as December — while pushing an “America First” isolationist agenda that weakens global safeguards against aggression and territorial expansion. By undermining these structures, Trump risks plunging Armenia into a more dangerous and unpredictable geopolitical environment, with fewer checks on authoritarian regimes and less support from Western institutions.

Despite their flaws, these Western institutions have helped Armenia. Since 2018, its economy has grown by 44 percent, and EU monitors have helped deter Azerbaijani attacks, though their mission is now ending. This is why I disagree with Trump’s worldview in the strongest possible terms, because he prioritizes power over principle. I believe we need moral leadership and strong representation in Washington now more than ever. I’m running for Congress to give our community the voice in the federal government that it deserves.

If elected, I would be the only Armenian-American member of Congress, an honor and responsibility I do not take lightly. That is why I am committed to restoring America’s role as a world leader, and will collaborate with my colleagues across party lines to represent Armenian interests, strengthen ties between the US and Armenia, and support Armenia’s Western pivot. I will work to uphold a rules-based international order that defends Armenia and other nations facing aggression. This means securing further financial and military assistance for Armenia, pushing for targeted sanctions on Azerbaijani officials responsible for war crimes and ethnic cleansing, and standing up for the rights of Artsakh refugees to return to their homes.

In Washington, I will push for stronger US engagement with international institutions, advocate for a stronger NATO to deter authoritarian threats, and champion America’s commitment to human rights and democracy. Ultimately, the US should serve a role as a credible guarantor for peace along Armenia’s border. Additionally, there is a unique opportunity to draw Armenia — the South Caucasus’s only democratic nation — closer to America’s western values and interests. If elected, I hope to pave ways for American companies to invest in Armenia’s thriving tech scene.

I do not see this as a partisan issue — it’s about standing up for our community and promoting the security of Armenia and the Armenian people. I will never hesitate to stand up to my own party or the administration. Our community simply cannot afford another setback.

About Greg Vartan

Greg Vartan is running as a Democrat in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District to bring honest, responsible, and community-focused leadership to Washington. As an EMT and former Council President of Summit, New Jersey, he has a proven record of public service and a deep commitment to helping others. He is focused on protecting fundamental freedoms, lowering costs and taxes, and making smart investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. If elected, he would be the only Armenian-American serving in Congress.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: Politics
People: Greg Vartan
